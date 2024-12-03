I would love your thoughts and or if you can forward this idea to an independent candidate.

The Town Hall

In the last federal election, I was traveling the country and witnessing a surge of independents, from various parties, working hard to be heard. MSN gave them little to no time, often being condescending or outright vicious. While we interviewed a few, as did Hoody and others, things went the way they did.

However, four years later, podcasters are now viewed in a different light. Despite ongoing censorship from Facebook, our group of 13 podcasters is reaching around 2 million people per month - just in terms of reach.

My proposal is to try something completely new this election cycle: long-form interviews with independent candidates. I'm talking about LIVE, audience-interactive chats where candidates are asked questions, not just by us, but by the audience as well, so they can be challenged directly.

Will the candidates evade questions?

Will they be honest if they don’t know the answer?

How well will they handle the stress of being under fire?

I believe this could add a new level of excitement to the election. It could also further erode MSN's chokehold on the media. And who knows? Maybe the big players will be coerced into joining us.

I also think that rigorous, free-form debates between independents could not only be great to watch but will remind Australians that we can debate our way toward a better future.

Michael Gray Griffith

Café Locked Out