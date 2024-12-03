I would love your thoughts and or if you can forward this idea to an independent candidate.
The Town Hall
In the last federal election, I was traveling the country and witnessing a surge of independents, from various parties, working hard to be heard. MSN gave them little to no time, often being condescending or outright vicious. While we interviewed a few, as did Hoody and others, things went the way they did.
However, four years later, podcasters are now viewed in a different light. Despite ongoing censorship from Facebook, our group of 13 podcasters is reaching around 2 million people per month - just in terms of reach.
My proposal is to try something completely new this election cycle: long-form interviews with independent candidates. I'm talking about LIVE, audience-interactive chats where candidates are asked questions, not just by us, but by the audience as well, so they can be challenged directly.
Will the candidates evade questions?
Will they be honest if they don’t know the answer?
How well will they handle the stress of being under fire?
I believe this could add a new level of excitement to the election. It could also further erode MSN's chokehold on the media. And who knows? Maybe the big players will be coerced into joining us.
I also think that rigorous, free-form debates between independents could not only be great to watch but will remind Australians that we can debate our way toward a better future.
Michael Gray Griffith
Café Locked Out
Well, yes. This is how Donald Trump reached people. The rallies were huge but the Rogan interview was massive. People got to see him (up close) and hear him laughing and talking with a friend, sharing his thoughts. It would work for independents and the smaller parties and big parties too. David Chrisafulli had short videos on facebook from the day he became leader of the LNP, That was long before the election. People knew who he was, and what his interests were and where his passion was and they voted for him. I'm in Qld yet I know what Senator Ralf Babbit, Vic and and Alex Antic from SA are saying and thinking. I get emails from Pauline Hansen, Malcome Roberts, Andrew Hastie and others, I follow Gerard Rennick and Craig Kelly on Telegram and others onYou Tube and instagram. The means are there - all our poitiicians can talk to us, let us get to know them through media in all it's forms withough going anywhere near MSM. If Peter Dutton wants to win the next election he should be talking on blogs and Instagram and facebook and tiktok. Don't be too exclusive - use all the media - reach everyone.
Great idea Michael