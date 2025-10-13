The Trials and Tribulations and The Beauty of The Freedom Movement, with Glenn Pearson

Around the world, The Freedom Movement organically rose to challenge the onset of authoritarianism.



Not only did we find each other, but we have staged major events around the world as we struggled to bring light to what we perceived as an incoming tide of darkness.

But we have also suffered many trials, and picked ourselves up from many failures.

That said, we still push on despite a lack of funds, infighting and the like.

What we haven’t done is pause and evaluate the past, like an aircraft investigator will investigate why a plane crashed.

So tonight, Glenn and I are going to have that conversation, from our perspective.

What worked, what didn’t, why didn’t it? Etc.

And also, where are we going?



Since no one is coming to save us, I feel we have to identify our own problems before we can fix them and get stronger.

This will be live and interactive, so why not join us at 8pm on CLO? I feel that this conversation will go long.

Hopefully it’s the start of many.

