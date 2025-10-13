Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

The Trials and Tribulations and The Beauty of The Freedom Movement, with Glenn Pearson

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Oct 13, 2025
1
Share

Around the world, The Freedom Movement organically rose to challenge the onset of authoritarianism.


Not only did we find each other, but we have staged major events around the world as we struggled to bring light to what we perceived as an incoming tide of darkness.
But we have also suffered many trials, and picked ourselves up from many failures.
That said, we still push on despite a lack of funds, infighting and the like.
What we haven’t done is pause and evaluate the past, like an aircraft investigator will investigate why a plane crashed.
So tonight, Glenn and I are going to have that conversation, from our perspective.
What worked, what didn’t, why didn’t it? Etc.
And also, where are we going?


Since no one is coming to save us, I feel we have to identify our own problems before we can fix them and get stronger.
This will be live and interactive, so why not join us at 8pm on CLO? I feel that this conversation will go long.
Hopefully it’s the start of many.

Get your copy of Goodbye Road

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Michael Gray Griffith in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture