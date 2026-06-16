Reported

Your Report Cyber Receipt - CIRS-202@#@$@$@

Subject: Formal Complaint – Coordinated Cyber Bullying, Harassment, Identity Theft & Possible Impersonation of Commonwealth Agencies

Dear Sir/Madam,

I wish to lodge a formal complaint regarding serious and ongoing cyber bullying, harassment, and identity theft directed at me, my partner, and my minor son in connection with our regular live podcast.

Summary of incidents:

For several weeks we have been subjected to a sustained campaign of abuse in the live chat and via email. The comments are highly offensive, threatening, and appear designed to force us to stop broadcasting.

The attacks have escalated from targeting me personally to also targeting my partner.

We received an email that purported to come from ASIO (ending in ASIO.Gov.au or similar). It occurred in the week prior to the current escalation. (Could be false of course, but then they are impersonating ASIO)

Separately, an individual claiming to be a former Australian Signals Directorate employee contacted us stating that the tactics being used (coordinated abuse, attempts to silence the show, and impersonation) are consistent with known government “trolling” operations.

Multiple other Australian podcasters have now reached out to me confirming they are facing the exact same pattern of harassment. This suggests a possible coordinated effort rather than random trolling.

Attachments: Screenshots of abusive comments

Copies of harassing emails (including the cloned son’s name email)

Email headers where available

I request a formal investigation into: The identity theft of my son’s name and email

The origin of the abusive emails and live-chat accounts (IP addresses, device information, etc.)

Possible impersonation of Australian government agencies (ASIO / Signals Directorate)

Whether this forms part of a wider coordinated campaign against Australian content creators

As law-abiding Australians exercising our right to free speech, we should not be subjected to this level of organised intimidation. I am available at any time for further information or to provide additional evidence.

I look forward to your prompt acknowledgment and advice on the next steps.

Thank you for your assistance in this serious matter.

Yours sincerely,

Michael Gray Griffith