Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Filla's avatar
Martin Filla
10h

This is terrible and shameful from the perpetrators. If we try to look at it from a higher perspective though, you should be flattered from all these attacks - flattered that you are a threat at exposing the wrongs of the system, privileged to stand among the true ethical greats of our time - Martin Luther King, Gandhi, Julian Assange - who were all systematically attacked.

Reply
Share
Kay Louise Reid's avatar
Kay Louise Reid
6h

Well said Michael

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture