Jason Miles
You write so well MGG with an openness that compassion would envy, such is the love. Some are likely bots and some are real humans. My personal view is there is your truth, my truth, and the truth. Each journey will ultimately lead us to "the truth" if the person is open to expansion. The anti-vax haters are the cult, yet like you, I do my best to see their version of the truth. Prior to 2020, I would have likely taken a vaccine if I thought it necessary. I didn't and haven't taken one for a long time, but it wasn't in my awareness to think it could harm or not work. Like the masses of 2021, blind belief saturated me. There was no way an Australian government would attempt to harm its people. Yet take out the pandemic and that is exactly what government has done via unintended (or some might argue intended) consequences. The policies of Labor/Greens and the LNP are destroying lives. Their policies enslave the laid-back-"she'll be right"-Aussie. The power of self has dissolved into an ember in an inferno. There is always a way back from this, and many are choosing their path.....carefully. The system is the system, and whether it be preferential voting or the old first past the post system, we get the government and the system we deserve. For me, I had a sense back in 2009 that I needed to flip my narrative, and so set out on a journey to remove any reliance on anyone or anything. Independence is their kryptonite. They cannot stand it, yet their intelligence is so disconnected from any sort of reality that they don't know how to respond. Just look at Albanese during this election. We can demonstrate love, and we can embrace love. But we cannot force love because force is not a currency of being human. An echo chamber? Absolutely. But the echo chamber roared, which attracted the cult members like a moth to the headlights. If I think back to 2020 and compare it to where we are today, the echo chamber moved us forward at such a rapid speed, leveraged by a media that attempted to discredit anyone. We went from the few at Stand in the Park, or like me and you, who took a stand, to the Joe Rogan podcast and hundreds like it. And now in the U.S. we have people in positions who are peeling back the onion layers, one by one. Not at the speed we want, but at the speed it is taking. And not all of it, for like 2020, humans can only absorb so much truth at anyone time.

As I see it now it's always been a case of if you knew, felt or inßtinctively resisted at the start it has always been this way, we cannot even teach the people who got jabbed nd now regret it or suffering from it, they will never know what we instinctively did.

