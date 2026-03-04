Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
12hEdited

Sounds like a big fish leapt out of the Rubicon. Thanks for reporting on this. If you didn't, I and so many others who aren't in Australia might never know about it.

What you write here brings to my mind something Dr. David E. Martin said in his March 12, 2023 interview by James Howard Kunstler: "I've characterized this many times as a war of attrition. Being the last one standing and holding onto a deep commitment to integrity and the truth is winning."

That has really stayed with me. I think it is so.

Reply
Share
The Victorious Dr William Bay's avatar
The Victorious Dr William Bay
12h

Very well written! You words are inspiring as always. "Michael the Muse" of the Freedom Movement!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture