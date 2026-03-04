Karl Stefanovic has started a podcast and got lots of people talking. Many on our side are pissed off.

Even his recent apology with Gerard Rennick is seen as too little, too late.

But I would argue that this apology—where he talks about basically being too trusting and not researching the science—is a milestone moment for those who never partook in the jabs, or did so and then soon regretted it.

The Freedom movement has experienced so many extraordinary moments, but we have had few significant victories. William Bay’s win in court, beating two barristers and ten lawyers to reclaim his registration, being one. This though, could be another.

For six years there has been an undeclared battle between the reigning MSN and emerging anti-vaxxer podcasters. MSN had all the money, all the sponsors, the production crews, and access to anyone they wanted to interview. And they also had wages.

We on the other hand had webcams and a determination to prove our case that the pandemic was a sham and the shots were dangerous. Many of us have been arrested, ostracised, censored, harassed, even threatened—and a lot of this has left us fatigued.

But what we haven’t done is given in, got vaccinated, and gone on MSN to claim we were wrong. We should have trusted the science and we regret the fact that we didn’t take them when we were told to. But Karl, one of their most popular princes, has done just that with his apology in front of Rennick.

Has he done this because Channel Nine can see that despite all their money and having the ear of the Government, they simply are struggling to remain relevant because the majority of the public see them not as credible journalists but as part of the government’s and Big Pharma’s propaganda arm?

The ABC doesn’t even have sponsors to answer to, and they too have lost their historic credibility due to hubris and refusal to admit that they did not live up to their oath of balanced reporting and holding the government to account.

Or maybe this is Karl realizing he is in a position to become Australia’s version of Tucker Carlson. Or maybe this is a push to wipe out the army of independent podcasters by becoming the country’s most popular. Whatever the reason is, that doesn’t matter. The victory for us is Karl’s mirror.

As soon as he apologised, on his podcast, he allowed us to see our reflection. Many of us have believed we should have done more. We should have stormed into parliament while we were in Canberra. Or we should have found a piece of land and set up a new country just for us?

But what if that wasn’t our purpose? What if instead of failing at these things, we have actually succeeded at what was one of our true goals; we held our ground.

Despite being under instant attack from a billion-dollar propaganda machine, we simply refused to surrender.

They took our jobs, had many of us kicked out of our families and friend circles, we lost businesses, houses, dreams—and still we held on. I don’t know of any of us who have given in and gotten jabbed.

Whereas Karl, all he’s had to endure is receiving a great wage for pushing the jabs, even after he must have suspected they were dangerous.

All he’s had to survive is presenting himself as an authentic and credible voice, then lying to the nation.

And this is the victory. Despite the lies willing to provide him with endless career opportunities and money, the truth—which could only offer him his soul—has won.

I would also suggest that the reason he finally reached that point is because we would not stay silent.

With no one to back us but each other, we kept plugging away. Not just with podcasts but with the comments on any of MSN’s posts. And we kept planting the Forest of the Fallen.

But of course we also had two tragic allies: death and injury.

For all their power and reach, and determination to smother the truth, MSN could not hide the truth behind all the excess deaths, and all those now suffering from turbo cancers and all the other ailments that are devastating the community.

Dead and injured people who perhaps took the shots because Karl reassured them that it was not only safe but the right thing to do. A truly heavy burden to live with.

A burden we don’t have to endure.

Instead we are the ones who have to watch the carnage unfurl as those loved ones we tried to warn—the ones who ignored us because they trust the people on TV instead—succumb to whatever poison was in the jabs.

And while there is little joy in being right, take some solace from the fact that while the government will never recognise your victory, you are all the modern-day equivalent of the Rats of Tobruk.

And because the other side has failed to break you, one of their own has crossed no man’s land and joined us.

The other exciting thing about this is that the entire industry will be observing Karl, and if they see that by searching for the real truth he is getting an audience, chances are they will join him too.

And that, my Freedom Darlings, is a victory for us.

For when it comes to Covid, you are, and always will be, the bravest of the brave.

Michael Gray Griffith