Somewhere above us, behind a sky we can’t see, our commonwealth is being stolen, whilst down here on the roads, between the ‘no camping’ signs and the growing potholes, we are using a brass device we bought from Bunnings, to turn on a tap whose handle the council has removed.

It takes half an hour to fill the bus, our home’s dual tanks properly, wherein lies the next problem: timing the borrowing of the water correctly.

Very early in the morning, pre-dawn can work, or in the evening, depending on the day. Sundays are perfect but today we don’t have to care because the government building is long empty, like most of the shops in the town.

It sounds like a novelty. Water? Water is everywhere.

Haven’t you seen our manicured green gardens?

I have so many taps in my house I’m not sure I could count them, but we don’t drink that water. We have filtered water. Oh, and then there’s the pool and the aquarium and the water feature out the front that used to have fish in it, until an egret ate them all. We captured it all on our doorbell camera.

Kevin’s German shepherd is twelve years old and called Jai. As soon as she approached, her tail wagging, you knew she was a princess, before he’d even called her that.

He had four solar panels out and told me they provided more than enough power to charge his esky-fridge, which was in his ute’s tray. Along with everything else. It was a dual cab and he slept in the front with pillows bridging the gap between the seats, unless Jai felt like sleeping in the front, whereas then he slept in the back.

This was clever. To anyone passing it was just a parked ute. These other poor folk, who had invested in roof tents, which looked great in a post.

I can camp anywhere, free as a bird until the rangers arrive.

Hard to look like you’re not free camping when your car has a tent on its roof and you’re asleep in the tent.

Once or twice a year, Kevin turns up at the family house to say hi to his kids, who are grown, and then a few days later he is gone.

Kevin buys his water, but he told us with a wry grin creasing his grey three-day growth that he also had the tap turning tool.

There is no water around here. The immense river is as dry as a fossil. We can still feel the power of water, for its carnage is the debris folded around the limbs of the older trees, where in the dry centre the young gums are teenagers and have no debris on them at all.

There must be water here, for the gums are alive with small birds, and I was told by an Aboriginal guy that that’s how to find water. They can’t fly far from water so you watch and follow them.

We didn’t do this, for our tanks are full, and we have litres of bottled water stored throughout, including the boot. But not all of this is bought. When we can’t find a tap that we can reach with our hose, and we have a plastic bag full of tap fittings, some plastic, some brass. (Note to self: Don’t forget to retrieve the brass ones). We fill the containers by hand, then later, somewhere more private, we pour the containers into our homes tanks, so our system can filter it.

A car passes. Even with my eyes down, I can still see the driver. They never once look this way and the tanks are still filling.

I don’t feel that it’s the quietness that lets us fill up without being challenged. I feel it’s because the town’s end feels inevitable, and what sort of person arcs up in a hospice?

Currently we’re around five hundred clicks away from the next town. Karratha.

And this is Albert Namatjira country. Which ever way you look, all you can see is his brush.

I guess if we run out of water we’ll buy water from the roadhouses.

Water is what drives us back to towns first, and then the hunt is on. I think I remember a time when taps were reachable and plentiful and they all had handles.

Or was that an illusion because, without ever realising it, I always had access to water?

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out

Yannarie River.

Free Camp Site

20/11/26