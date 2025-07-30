The Women Attempting to Curb the Sexualization of our Children

Angela Rojas is a mum from Adelaide South Australia. For the past few years she has been challenging the sexually explicit books for children in libraries and schools.

Last year she became a classifier for film and games (to clarify she doesn't work for the classification board)

For over the past year she has teamed up with Rachel Read, have spoken at many events across SA and Australia bringing awareness to the hyper sexual content and ideologies taught to children in our schools. Together they have created an international coalition 4 children, joining forces with groups of grassroots organisations across the globe to take action against the WHO and UNESCO.

Bio for Rachel Read

Rachel is a wife and mother of 5 children, living in South Australia.

After confronting her local school governing council (parents and friends) regarding

the sexualisation and indoctrination of children in her local school, she was shut

down and told there was nothing to see. The school refused to show what they were

teaching in class and showed a complete lack of transparency. Rachel called this out

through a local newspaper and people started talking about what was happening in

the schools and wondering why secrets were being kept from parents.

She held her own community meeting, exposing the content of the WHO and UN’s

sexuality guidelines and news quickly spread to surrounding regions. Since then,

Rachel has spoken at conferences across Australia, done radio and tv interviews

and worked with federal and state Senators and MP’s. Rachel’s intentions are to

inform people of what they’re children are REALLY learning and shine light into dark

places.

Every place she turned people made the comment “But the WHO said…”

Late last year, Rachel founded the International Coalition4Children. A group of

grassroots organizations from Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Canada, the

United State, New Zealand and Australia. Together, they stand fiercely opposed to

the WHO and UN’s plans for children. They believe that parents, not governments or

organisations, are the authority in a child’s lives and therefore, have the

responsibility of teaching children about sex and relationships.

The International Coalition4Children are firm advocates for parental rights and

protecting the innocence of children everywhere. Together, they plan to make a

difference to this generation and the ones to come, by exposing the truth behind

Comprehensive Sexuality Education and advocating for education based on

biological truth.

