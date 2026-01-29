Police have already arrested one young man for saying hateful things against the Jewish community.Yet here, this young man—who identifies as Aboriginal—calls for the continuation of “white genocide,” and neither the law nor the politicians seem interested.

The same pattern emerged with the alleged stabbing of another young man who was attacked for carrying our country’s flag through Melbourne. Again, the media and authorities appear disinterested. Yet Victoria Police launched a full manhunt for a jogger who called a few men “poofters.”

It would appear that when it comes to hate, the government and authorities have decided: “We are all equal, but some are more equal than others.”This isn’t about slander—it’s about a word that resonates through our National Anthem: “FAIR!”In fact, the double standard is so obvious that it transforms our entire national anthem from an aspirational goal for all of us into a lie.

The question isn’t what they will do to rectify it—but what will we do?

