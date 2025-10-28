The Year of Turbo Cancer with William Makis MD, On Cafe Locked Out

Canadian Oncologists are seeing cancers acting like they never have before. What’s causing them? And more importantly, why don’t people seem to care?

Dr Makis also talks about the evolution of MAIDS, as Canada moves to have the freest euthanasia laws in the World.

Cafe Locked Out is always on the Hunt For The Beauty of Humanity

Cafe Locked Out is 100% People Funded.

If you’d like to help sustain our on-going work the links to do so are below.

https://cafelockedout.com/donate for one off donations.

If you like use PAY ID the code is: cafelockedout@gmail.com

Or become a Patreon subscriber here

https://www.patreon.com/cafelockedout

You can purchase Merch here



https://cafelockedout.com



Thank You for all your support.

Cafe Locked Out

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.