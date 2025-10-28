Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

The Year of Turbo Cancer with William Makis MD, On Cafe Locked Out

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Oct 28, 2025
4
3
Transcript

Canadian Oncologists are seeing cancers acting like they never have before. What's causing them? And more importantly, why don't people seem to care?

Dr Makis also talks about the evolution of MAIDS, as Canada moves to have the freest euthanasia laws in the World.

Cafe Locked Out is always on the Hunt For The Beauty of Humanity
Cafe Locked Out

