Jurien Bay, Western Australia 28/10/26

This country is old. The worn limestone rocks that bookend the narrow beaches look like the ruins of a greater wall whose defences have long since been pounded into a place for Andrew to sit, his rod resting in his eight-year-old hands, as his blue eyes monitor the rod’s tip.

His brother and sister are playing in the waves, and without even realising he’s doing so, he monitors them too.

All of them are unvaccinated, and their mother is strict. They don’t have access to mobile screens, and they are all home-schooled, so no teacher has asked them yet if they have ever wondered if they were born in the wrong body.

The girl is the youngest, but also in charge.

The middle boy, Thomas, is good at taking things apart and rebuilding them. His eyes have that intense curiosity that many home-schoolers have; as if the world was their classroom and through observation and trial and error they were furiously learning.

The district has a large homeschooling population and they meet up regularly to socialise, yet despite the children rarely getting sick nor having any of the common chronic diseases like eczema and asthma, like autism… many other families see them as a danger, as irresponsible parents.

To deal with this the family lives apart on the far edge of town.

We’ve met other children like this. Their parents always protective, and they don’t broadly announce their vaccine status but rather whisper it as though they were proudly hiding Jews from the Nazis.

On social media we’ve been following the plight of the Amish who are now being fined by the State of New York for not vaccinating their children. In fact the persecution is so dogged, the community is considering moving to another State in the USA.

Back in Australia the unvaccinated child will be banned from Day Care, banned from Kindergarten, and unless the father is present and earning a good wage, bound to poverty, since the Government withholds family payments due to their vaccine status. Roughly they miss out on over eighteen hundred dollars a year, per child. (see chart) And by missing out on the Child Care subsidies can also see them…

But out here, as the gentle waves play with the children, which in turn infects the beach with laughter, you wonder why people can’t see what is before them.

The mother told me that at one gathering of homeschooling children, Andrew moved away from the others and their screens, and started playing a complicated board game.

Within no time, she said, all the children had joined him and together they played the game for over two hours.

And Andrew reads. He loves it.

My children, thanks to their mother, are fully unvaccinated. Like these three they were on no medication, and as much as we could, when they were growing up, we hid the fact from everyone.

In school, his mates were so concerned about my son’s health, and convinced that we were neglectful parents, that they were trying to organise a way to get him to have all his vaccinations at one time. Sadly, many of these boys had eczema and asthma, and other various conditions that our son did not.

Of course, not taking the Covid jabs saw another whole level of hiding and ostracisation take place.

What’s staggering is how convincing the propaganda is despite the fact that so many of us have memories. Anyone my age is now a walking museum who was there in the seventies, where we had very few vaccinations, and for the greater part, everyone was slim and healthy and autism was basically unheard of. We rode bikes without helmets, we had no mobile phones, nor any computers, and we had no allergies to foods.

Never was my mother given a form stating don’t let your child bring peanuts to school because so many children could have a serious anaphylactic shock.

Now we live in a world, where despite so many children being allergic to so many things, and so many of them having chronic illness, and so many of them being on the spectrum, we still wait, just outside the vagina to inject them as soon as they arrive, for how could they possibly survive in our country, that is disabled with such social injustices, like first rate sanitation, clean water and all manner of healthy organic food. No. Apparently we have evolved to a stage where, whether you believe in nature or creation, life has sent us a new Australian who is incapable of surviving in our dangerous environment, unless we fill their veins with Pharmaceuticals.

Now we live in a world were parents are in jail, wrongly convicted of killing their babies by shaking them, when all they were doing was desperately trying to keep them here, as something inside these brains, switched off their ability to live. Something that needs to be kept so secret, we are prepared to condemn and sacrifice their grief stricken parent too.

As I’m watching the sun move towards the horizon, I can see, in my mind’s eye, children taking their medication before going to bed, as a mother makes sure their child’s puffer is on their bedside cabinet, or another parent trying to softly talk their child into a place of calmness as the child beats his forehead with his own hands. Children, who proudly reel off their ailments like they were wearing medals of conditions on their chests.

And then I am snapped out of that by the vision of Andrew standing up on the rocks because his rod is bent.

As his brother and sister run up to see what he has hooked, Andrew makes his way down to the sand where, fully focused and calm, he pulls in a good-sized jewfish and before it can comprehend where the ocean went, he puts it out of its misery.

Andrew is only eight years old, and tonight, and if the truth be known, once again, he will be feeding his family.

Michael Gray Griffith