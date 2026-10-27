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Di Barrett's avatar
Di Barrett
11h

What a beautiful story Michael and so well written 💖🙏🏻💖

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Laura's avatar
Laura
12h

This is so beautifully written and so poignant. I will make sure to share with my family tonight. I have parallels in my own life to what you have written. I was one of those blue babies, my Dad shook me back to life and then in 2022 the covid vaccine took his. My kids will never have another vaccine but I am wary all the time. We have kept their schooling small, small schools with less institutionalization about them but there is still so much propaganda. My son is excited to do his essay on "Climate Change" because he is going to debate that it is not real and he is excited to write down the truth to these Nazis! We are in-between. Don't quite fit in on the outside but can smile convincingly enough to live on the outskirts of the sleep walkers.

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