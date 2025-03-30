The Season of stories is upon us. One by one, the politicians will sell you the fairytale of what they will promise, and they will do it with smiles.

Here is Jim. Can’t you hear the team that shot this? Look, we need you in jeans and a shirt, with the sleeves rolled up. Better still, we’ll put you in a backyard, a cheap-looking backyard, not Albo’s four-million-plus backyard with its dramatic ocean front views. No, we need people to look at you and think, “He is that working-class independent politician I can trust.”

It’s all theatre. This is called Act One: Character development, and it has a flaw. It relies on the opinion, of those in power, that we are stupid.

On the other hand, a doctor, in his car, spruiking the reasons he wants to win in the Senate, in a podcast, sends another message. Trouble is, we are asking, with every word, for the public to find the courage to take a risk. The motivations behind taking such a risk will depend on perceived outcomes.

If I vote for Billy Bay, will my vote be pointless? If Billy gets it, will he be able to do anything? Etc.

And then there are the broken souls of Australia, who might want change but will think, ‘What’s the point? The Uni Party always wins.’ And let’s not forget the strategic move by the Government to stay in power—employing votes. Many people work for the Government now. Good-paying jobs, with great conditions, as long as you stay silent. We met a migrant from Sudan who was working in the state Government who told us he received a memo that stated, “If you even so much as mention Israel or Palestine in the workplace, you will be dismissed.”

Meeting Dr William Bay on Tambourine Mountain. The first young Doctor to risk his career for what he believed was right. Then, years later, William leaving Court, Victorious

But the pay is good, and it could be worse. A thousand years ago, you’d have to be a eunuch. That said, perhaps having your balls removed would make it easier to stomach the agreed silence, especially when, as they do often, make you support something that makes your voluntarily suppressed balls clench its little wrinkled fists.

Whereas William offers you a new story. William is a young doctor who refused to comply. Not only that, but he went public, challenging the efficacy of jabs, the legality of the mandates, and the authority of APRAH. And he did so Billy’s way, always telling us we would win, for he knew that God was on our side. Even when he walked out of court, where single-handedly, in his case, he won back his registration, having just defeated a QC Barrister and ten lawyers, he handed his self-represented victory to God.

In a time where Marxism is like a grey, cold cordial staining the mood of many, to hear a young, brave doctor claim that God is seriously helping in the fight against those trying to rewrite for us what is wrong and what is right, makes William sound a little delusional. But when William won, and won such an unprecedented victory, could it be possible that William is right?

Scores of people, who are not up for the fight, use the claim, “Jesus will return and fix all this,” as a get-out-of-jail-free card. If God gave you all your senses, a heart, a soul, the ability to critically think, and free will, why would he do that? It seems to me that you have been born with an armoury. It’s up to you if you want to live your life with your weapons sheathed and hand over the responsibility of your country’s decline to the fact that the God who armed you didn’t come down and do what you were always capable of doing.

No.

This time is a testing time. It’s a time where we are all architects of the future. A time where the decisions we make will reverberate through generations via the quality of their liberty. You have been sent here with a choice: to be a spectator to the decline or an active part of the great revival. And each comes with outcomes.

A spectator will probably stay reasonably safe, but very silent. It will lead to a life where you hide the real you to retain your status. Think of yourself as two: the poster you hold up to the world and the rusting poles struggling to hold the poster up. Or in a word... I choose as the theme of my life, Inconsequentiality.

Or, you can, with little effort, participate in the defence of the right for humans to be human. And this means that people must have freedom of speech, freedom of choice, freedom to care... deeply.

Newly released bodycam footage from Qld Police 👮‍♂️ Constable Howarth recording the unlawful arrest of the Suspended (now Victorious) Dr William Bay on 23 May 2023 for protest

And so this is what William offers you as he goes to work, as a doctor, a right he fought for and won. He’s offering to fight for you. He’s attempting to enter the Senate where he’ll use all his proven qualities to hold the Uni Party to account. And if several like-minded independents get in—Rennick, Roberts, O’Neill, Kelly, and others—they could be the wall that stems the decline. Maybe, in further elections, once we all have an appetite for change, we could eventually install a government that, while working for us, the people, would see Australia rise to where we all know it’s meant to be.

But Billy is not Jesus. He cannot save you all by himself. But if you could find the courage to help, then you could join the team of writers that, together, would see William rise to become a symbol of hope and positive change. And you can participate from anywhere.

First off, even if you are not in Queensland, you can help in the battle to circumnavigate the censors who are shadow banning us. Check your shares. How often do you share a popular post, only to find hardly anyone liked it? That’s on purpose.

Are we worth fighting for?

To get around this, find a cheap app that allows you to download the rants and interviews with the independents and then repost them on your social media. The first time you do this, you will be stunned by the difference, and you will also see your numbers of followers grow, which will make you even more effective in the fight.

And this is a fight. And it’s a good fight. A worthy fight. And if God is truly on William’s side, then perhaps it’s not just William asking for your support. What if someone greater is asking you to shrug off these years of disenchanted silence, to abandon the guilt, and do something crazy... Join the Bay, and the other hard-fighting, but under-resourced independents as they take on overwhelming odds, in the fight to end the corruption that is currently stealing, with smiles and endless false promises, your great country from you.

Michael Gray Griffith

These are my own thoughts, as an independent podcaster and patriot