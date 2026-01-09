These waves had crashed up upon this beach, eons before the universe had conceived of man.

Dr Oosterhuis’ top-floor apartment overlooked the rockpool.

You could see the cruise ships sinking over the horizon, and Dee Why’s boomerang-shaped beach.

It was evening, and the gloaming was rolling up the rest of the day and was preparing to lose all our unrecorded discoveries in the falling night.

There were a few die-hard swimmers doing laps in the pool. There was a school of surfers sitting on their boards, filling their souls with these moments of freedom.

And there were three lads using the top of a fence as a ladder to access the roof of (WHTA).

Fourteen years old, at a guess, they moused across the corrugated roof, then dangled their legs over the ocean side as they sat together, shoulder to shoulder, playing music, scrolling on their phones and laughing.

At one point they noticed me, this old man perched on a mate’s rookery, and after I raised a thumb, they grinned and raised their thumbs in response.

Before them was another ocean that was being weaponised against them. A society whose leaders saw these three young males as the wolves of society. Wild animals, capable only of destruction and disrespect, who had to be trained, by them, until they jumped through hoops, balanced balls on their noses, became submissive around women—to whom they were told they posed the greatest threat—and to never, ever consider climbing a fence and dragging all their toxicity onto the roof of a public building to watch the ocean that they were, just by being, slowly killing.

A week later, and far inland, we were using a river to escape the summer heat. There were boys here too. A pair of them had climbed high into a tree whose great branches were sheltering the water.

They were after a rope that other boys had tied up there, but instead they leapt into the river and cried out, like young warriors, as they fell.

Their joyous battle cries did not go unnoticed.

Apart from me there were a couple of other men there. One with two huge dogs that looked impractical to handle, and the other was sitting on a bench seat as behind him his well-ridden Harley cooled.

I noticed that all of us were watching these boys in the tree.

But the other two mature males were not smiling, nor were they telling the boys off.

They were just watching them leap into the river, as though the water was bending time until we were all watching our younger selves piss-farting around in that time when we too were unaware that our society was waiting to try and knacker us.

There are so many crosses out here. Their plastic flowers are wilting, and the crucifixes, thanks to the elements, are askew.

Mostly, these shrines decorate the sides of long straight country roads, where they are often attached to a tree.

I’ve often meant to stop and check them out, but I haven’t, and we never see anyone else stop and pay their respects either.

We lose over six men a day. To point this out, we paint dead trees blue and once a year we are prompted to ask our men, “Are you OK?”

But we never go after the real problem, which is us.

I once did an interview on the ABC, and the person being interviewed before me had been paid by the NSW government to research how many domestic violence victims killed themselves.

What she discovered was that very few of the victims do, but that scores of the perpetrators—men—do.

And her conclusion was that the main motivation for their leaving us was shame.

I can still see the boys on the roof, and I can still hear the young fella in the tree summoning up the courage to leap into the drink, and I’ve realised that’s what was missing from those boys:

Our imprinted shame.

If you treat someone, from adolescence, as though they were born wrong, as though they need scholars and women to mould them into socially acceptable men, what do you think will happen to their souls?

Add to this, they will soon see that they will probably never own a house, but will be expected to service the enormous debt we created by buying and selling ours. Then there’s climate change, and mandated vaccines, and all of these overwhelming problems were caused by their white, toxic masculine fathers.

Do you think, in quiet times, like when they can’t sleep, they dream of a group that will accept them as they are? Will see through our christening gift—this shame—and see that they are beautiful. Gifts for forces we don’t really understand.

Each with the possibility of being the author for the next generation of men, if only they can survive the intolerance our systems have adopted. This re-education of young heterosexual men, as those who struggle to adapt are mellowed out with antidepressants.

But as doctors dish out these pills like candy, no one seems brave enough to utter that most of these troubled men don’t need more chemicals—they just need worth.

For I would go as far as saying that a lifetime supply of anti-D’s would never be more effective than a woman in their arms. A woman who, with her touch and that content smile in her eyes, lets him know he is wanted.

Then again, think bigger, and wonder what sort of young men we would end up having if all our media and our leaders, and us as a community, let these young men know that we saw them for what they actually were, a beautiful masculine gift to us all.

Michael Gray Griffith

