To be or not to be, Reiley and his Vaccine Injury

Reiley’s Story - The Cost of Compliance vs Non-Compliance

Every choice carries a price. In this profound collaboration between Max Freedom and Michael Gray Griffith, we examine the heavy toll of the mandate era through the personal lens of Reiley’s journey.

Reiley’s story is one of compliance—a choice made under the weight of a mandate that changed everything. While some paid with their careers by refusing, others, like Reiley, paid a different price with their health and convictions. Though the mandates have officially ended, the social, financial, and personal costs continue to be felt every single day.

Justice is the constant struggle to right the wrongs of the past and ensure they are never repeated. By sharing this particular story of the human experience, we hope to shed light on the lasting impact of these decisions and the ongoing fight for accountability.

Thank you for listening and for honouring Reiley’s story.

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A MAX FREEDOM & MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH collaboration production.

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