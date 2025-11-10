To be or not to be , the Future of Liberty with Michael Ginsburg

Life long technologist turned into an independent researcher and investigative journalist as a result of the ‘Pandemic’ (a.k.a. WWIII).

Deep Thinker & Doer who is focused on ACTION rather than despair.

After working in Technology (consulting, auditing, cybersecurity and digital marketing) his entire adult life, Michael had his awakening to the TRUE nature of the world we live in as a result of the lockstep manner governments all over the world (including the supposed “free world”) conducted themselves during COVID, which has caused him to re-assess his own life and what actually matters.

As a result, Michael created Actionable Truth Media which aims to focus on what Michael considered as lacking in the independent media space: encouraging people to ACT on the knowledge and information they receive rather than consume it passively.

