To be proud of your county now is a thought crime . . Troy

This couple, in their eighties drove from Adelaide, 650 kms, in one day, to meet us at Port Lincoln. And this interview will leave you smiling and pondering . Meet Roderick and Loraine
Troy . .. Im MGG
Three interviews from Cleeve to Port Macquarie
Now if I have an animal that needs putting down, I just have to let it die slowly.
We were sitting in a café, talking to the owner, when this older guy turned around and started talking.
He was an exasperated farmer.
He agreed to share his story and point of view — audio only.
A hard working, compassionate leader. Here he talks here to how he has been changed by the challenges of the last few years.
Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.
We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:
The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.
Direct Contribution — If you’d prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/