To be proud of your county now is a thought crime . . Troy

This couple, in their eighties drove from Adelaide, 650 kms, in one day, to meet us at Port Lincoln. And this interview will leave you smiling and pondering . Meet Roderick and Loraine

Troy . .. Im MGG

Three interviews from Cleeve to Port Macquarie

Now if I have an animal that needs putting down, I just have to let it die slowly.

We were sitting in a café, talking to the owner, when this older guy turned around and started talking.

He was an exasperated farmer.

He agreed to share his story and point of view — audio only.

A hard working, compassionate leader. Here he talks here to how he has been changed by the challenges of the last few years.

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.

We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help: