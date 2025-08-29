I met Tobias early in the Melbourne Marches, now he is in Canberra, and he has a different view on what MSN are calling sovereign citizens, and why so many people are now studying the law.
Tobia, The Homeless Man Who Won the right to camp rough
Cafe Locked Out Interview
Aug 29, 2025
