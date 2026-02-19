Trina The Observant Hermit

Trina lives in a remote part of the coast. She’s always led a fringe life of sorts, and mainly because she is not good at conforming.

With her long term partner they hand built a house out here where the short trees look spindly and angrily, as if each day from the seed has been tough.



But it’s still beautiful out here, the fresh air from the nearby Ocean, the noticeable silence from being far enough away from civilization.

They rarely have the TV on, and so life is about talking and being, and because of this time slows down to a more philosophical beat.

I see her as a hermit watching the world transform, or decay around her.

So what has she seen?

These are some of her thoughts.

