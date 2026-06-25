Two Hearts and one uplifting Heterosexual Love Story.

Clint and Vicky met in school when they were kids, then Clint got Vicky pregnant. But instead of paying for her to have an abortion, instead of leaving her to the destiny of a young, poor, single mother, Clint left school in year eleven and began working three jobs, on a child’s wage, to support her.

That was over thirty years ago. Not only are they still in love, but they now they have four children.

This is a sliver of the love story.

And this is their son Xavier

I adored recording both of these interviews

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Or perhaps our book, which we are happy to sign. For we, like many of you, are the Orphans of Goodbye Road

here is the link https://cafelockedout.com/product/goodbye-road-michael/