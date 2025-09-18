Cafe Locked Out

Two Young Australian Men Discuss the Death of Charlie Kirk

Sep 18, 2025
John and Riley have each visited the café separately before, delivering standout shows in their own right. But since then, we've seen the shocking shooting of Charlie Kirk—and the world's wildly polarized reaction to it. From young men, in particular, declaring their intent to emulate him, to crowds openly celebrating his death.

