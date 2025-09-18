John and Riley have each visited the café separately before, delivering standout shows in their own right. But since then, we've seen the shocking shooting of Charlie Kirk—and the world's wildly polarized reaction to it. From young men, in particular, declaring their intent to emulate him, to crowds openly celebrating his death.
Two Young Australian Men Discuss the Death of Charlie Kirk
A CLO Show
Sep 18, 2025
