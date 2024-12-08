I never saw these people in my future. I never dreamed of them. I found them only after society had kicked me out for not participating in the vaccination program and all the draconian rules that surrounded it.

These people are the strongest Australians. They have been ostracized from family and friends, lost their careers and more, and have been called all sorts of names—even by our Prime Minister, who aimed to let the public know that these people are bad.

Simple.

I initially met them at the marches, then at the gatherings in Epic Park in Canberra. They are part of many other smaller tribes, but here at Ulupna, they are part of a new phenomenon.

They are called 8:32 Musters. They were the brainchild of a small freedom community in Kerang, Victoria.

Their purpose was to have a weekend away with like-minded, like-souled people. And they come from different tribes, even from outside of our community.

What’s astounding is how close we all are, even though, prior to COVID, we had never met.

Our bond is deeper than friendship; it’s almost like a new form of family. Many state that when they first turned up, they felt as though they were meeting people they had known for years.

And this bond, this respect we have for each other, this tenderness and willingness to listen, share, and work on new ideas—breeds hope.

It’s like we are the first shoots of a new culture that fundamentally values humanity.

This is who we are, and this deepening, joyous bond is what we have to offer the world, which is currently only being offered a slow descent into a world where humans are not cherished.

This song video shows some of our people receiving Christmas presents.

Study the smiles, the emotion in the closed eyes.

We lost everything we thought we wanted and found everything we needed. We found ourselves, and we found each other.

If you have any materials or resources to contribute to Richards’ Heart Crusade, or would like to own one of his hearts, please email us at kulture.cafelockedout@gmail.com

We have no animosity toward those who kicked us out. Instead, as we observe daily the sudden deaths and turbo cancers, as we listen to those who complain about always being sick, we grieve.

And when we are together, like this, we refill our human tanks with hope. Maybe we are not the future; maybe we are dodos dancing in the ruins. Whatever we are going to be, I guess we will become. But there is no denying that what we are now is beautiful. Perhaps it is beauty you can only see once you have turned your back on their fear.

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out