Cafe Locked Out

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Tim Little's avatar
Tim Little
7h

That's so sad I really feel for and I pray that God has welcomed her with open arms. She is too good for this world so God took his angel back so that her light can forever shine in your heart. Please don't ever forget her. Some lives are meant to be a beacon for us to show us how beautiful the world can be. Shine your light to honor her.

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