Outside her apartment’s window, one gardener would have been rushing over a lawn, in the hope that he could mow another garden before heading home, as a leaf blower corrupted the same air; another gardener’s switched on storm.

There were crows on the roofs, so black they looked like windows to the night, as the last posties delivered the last of the deliverable bills, and a bus paused leaving someone who, eyes glued to their phone, and with their headphones tucked-on, headed down the street, wrapped in the safety of their own world.

Without a breeze the rope still dangles, and it is a thin nylon rope. They were lucky, someone said, that it didn’t decapitate them.

On the news the Victorian Premier was crowing about trans suicides, implying how it is our discrimination that pushes these pre-transitioners to here.

But this missing person, who was once here, had already completed their transitional journey.

From beta blockers to surgery, and all of it self documented on their social media, until their final post was their family trying to take her page down.

They weren’t Dylan Mulvaney. Just a deeply depressed South Australian suburbanite who, once he had been an effeminate man, who had followed their lead towards inner peace, which from here it looks like she might have found.

Her Father called the police and they called the coroner and the coroner then took her away, but not the mess her body had left.

This was the job of the trauma cleaners, who after winning the bid to remove her, had spent the good part of the day washing away the evidence that she had left from here.

So did our doctors and teachers tell them that the acceptance they were yearning for, was waiting on the other side of their cure for God’s mistake?

Were they the first ones to call him brave?

Did they tell them they were heroic,

You’ve been a victim they told her.

But no more.

And are they still calling her that now? In fact, do they even know?

Do they even know?

Over thirty years ago, I interviewed a trans-woman who wanted to share the story of her transition.

She had been forced by us, then, to take a longer and more tempered route. Once a week she had to visit a psychiatrist, to make sure he still believed that he was on the right path.

Then, finally, once everyone had accepted that he, who would soon be she, was a genuine sufferer of gender dysphoria, the operation went ahead, and here she was before me, telling me all about her 30 plus years spent as the woman she knows that she was always meant to be.

Even when she approached me in the park, I noticed how she was turning men’s heads; she looked great; this amazonian beauty.

We will never know the stories of this lost person’s brief life as a woman.

All we had to go on was a picture she’d scrawled upon a slip of paper she ripped out of a note book, and taped to one of two mirrors of her walk-in wardrobe.

God, please promise me, that her reflection was her audience.

The drawing had been a crude single line face. An ugly masculine face.

Hers?

His?

Now, we will never know.

But they had then used a sharpie, to aggressively scrawl all over the mans eyes until he was, i guess, blind.

The only clue she left for these strangers, whose job it would be to clean all the evidence of her truth away.

Edited

Under the Silence of the Crows

Outside her apartment’s window, one gardener would have been rushing over a lawn, in the hope that he could mow another garden before heading home, as a leaf blower corrupted the same air; another gardener’s switched-on storm.

There were crows on the roofs, so black they looked like windows to the night, as the last posties delivered the last of the deliverable bills, and a bus paused, leaving someone who, eyes glued to their phone and headphones tucked on, headed down the street, wrapped in the safety of their own world.

Without a breeze the rope still dangles. It is a thin nylon rope. They were lucky, someone said, that it didn’t decapitate them.

On the news the Victorian Premier was crowing about trans suicides, implying how it is our discrimination that pushes these pre-transitioners to here.

But this missing person, who was once here, had already completed their transitional journey.

From beta blockers to surgery, and all of it self-documented on their social media, until their final post was their family trying to take her page down.

They weren’t Dylan Mulvaney. Just a deeply depressed South Australian suburbanite who, once an effeminate man, had followed their lead towards inner peace — which from here looks like she might have found.

Her father called the police and they called the coroner and the coroner then took her away, but not the mess her body had left.

This was the job of the trauma cleaners, who, after winning the bid to remove her, had spent the good part of the day washing away the evidence that she had left behind.

So did our doctors and teachers tell them that the acceptance they were yearning for was waiting on the other side of their cure for God’s mistake?

Were they the first ones to call him brave?

Did they tell them they were heroic?

“You’ve been a victim,” they told her.

But no more.

And are they still calling her that now?

In fact, do they even know?

Do they even know?

Three years ago, I interviewed a trans woman who wanted to share the story of her transition, which had taken place over thirty years before.

In those days she had been forced by us, society, to take a longer and more tempered route.

Once a week she had to visit a psychiatrist, to make sure he still believed that he was on the right path.

Then, finally, once everyone had accepted that he, who would soon be she, was a genuine sufferer of gender dysphoria, the operation went ahead.

And here she was before me, telling me all about her thirty-plus years spent as the woman she knew she was always meant to be.

Even as she approached me in the park, I noticed how she was turning men’s heads. She looked great — this Amazonian beauty.

We will never know the stories of this lost person’s brief life as a woman.

All we had to go on was a picture she’d scrawled upon a slip of paper she ripped out of a notebook and taped to one of the two mirrors in her walk-in wardrobe.

God, please promise me that her reflection was her audience.The drawing had been a crude single-line face. An ugly masculine face.

Hers?

His?

Now we will never know.

But they had then used a Sharpie to aggressively scrawl all over the man’s eyes until he was, I guess, blind.

The only clue she left for these strangers, whose job it would be to clean all the evidence of her truth away.