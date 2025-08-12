Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Upcoming 8:32 MUSTER Nymboida CampOut 5-7th September Insights and updates

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Aug 12, 2025
Share
Transcript

This evening we welcome Richard, Donna and Deb - who will give an insight into the gatherings, known as 832 Musters.
Mostly held at caravan parks or private residences, we gather in peace and with love to welcome the emerging awake, the inquisitive and our familiar and growing Soul Family.
These gatherings are a place to connect our community, to talk freely, heal, share and exchange ideas.
Singing and sitting around the campfire is a highlight for many, staying for 1, 2 or 3 days, or a day trip - you can rest assured, there is something here for everyone with speakers and stall holders.
Family and pet friendly; we usually book out all available sites at van parks, we shop and dine locally and inject some much needed funds into local towns. We like to leave each place we gather, at better than we found it - which is why the same people keep coming back and we see new faces.


Cafe Locked Out is crowd funded - to support our work, please check out our website, where you will find our shop with The Blue Banded Bee apparel, access to Michael Gray Griffiths Substack, podcasts and much more -

https://cafelockedout.com/

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Michael Gray Griffith in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture