Upcoming 8:32 MUSTER Nymboida CampOut 5-7th September Insights and updates

This evening we welcome Richard, Donna and Deb - who will give an insight into the gatherings, known as 832 Musters.

Mostly held at caravan parks or private residences, we gather in peace and with love to welcome the emerging awake, the inquisitive and our familiar and growing Soul Family.

These gatherings are a place to connect our community, to talk freely, heal, share and exchange ideas.

Singing and sitting around the campfire is a highlight for many, staying for 1, 2 or 3 days, or a day trip - you can rest assured, there is something here for everyone with speakers and stall holders.

Family and pet friendly; we usually book out all available sites at van parks, we shop and dine locally and inject some much needed funds into local towns. We like to leave each place we gather, at better than we found it - which is why the same people keep coming back and we see new faces.



