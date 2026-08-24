Update from the Living Folk Hero, and Whistle Blower, Barry Young

Courage is a choice. One Barry Young faced as he collated the data on the vaccine roll out and the deaths of New Zealanders.

Barry Young

If he’d just stayed silent, we would never have heard of this data analyst, but instead he initially tried to warn the politicians , and when they didn’t know he approached Liz Gunn.

Liz could see immediately that Barry’s data was powerful enough to destroy the MRNA ‘safe and effective’ narrative.

This was when Dr Paul Oosterhuis became involved and then others.



And then the following night, this happened live on air. . . Waiting for Reiner While waiting for Reiner Fullmich to call us from his jail cell, live on air I jokingly told Troy Anthony that he should write a song call ‘Waiting for Reiner’. . . minutes before the end of the show, Troy sent me this. Troy’s Poetry, Music Suno. Ai is a powerful weapon for us too. The Prison screwed up the call. Reiner had to postpone. M

But despite the bombshell the narrative continued and now we are about to vaccinate penguins.

Currently Barry, after 1000 days, is still awaiting his moment in court and this is what we are going to hear about tonight.

How is he feeling?

What are the courts doing?

But the real reason to watch is that true heroes are rare, and that is what Barry Young is.

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