Stills from the film Marooned. Starring Chris Connelly, Darren Mort. Will Curtain, and Rohana Hayes.

When I handed Rohana the first draft of the play Marooned, which was then called ‘Suicide Row’, she looked at me and said,

“We can’t do a play about suicide. It will be too hard to market.”

She was right. We’d already tackled a heavy issue with The Magnolia Tree. Strategically, what we needed was a comedy. Still, I asked her if she’d just read it, because I felt it worked.

“Rohana’s determination is a force of nature, and now that I’ve see shorts of the film Marooned, I believe she is just about to stun the world.” ~Michael Gray Griffith

So she did.It took her around forty-five minutes, and I sat there quietly the whole time. If she said no, the play would never go on. But then she reached the last page.

After wiping a few tears away, she pressed her hand on the script, looked at me, and said,

“We must put this on.” And that’s what we did. In total we had around thirty performances, including a few weeks in one of the Melbourne Theatre Company’s stages, which they offered rent-free.

We were also hired by the Army to perform the play to serving soldiers for they felt it would help stem the amount of suicides they were experiencing,

But always, Rohana was talking about filming it. Mainly because she could see it in her head, but also because a lot of country towns were calling for the play, and the cost of transporting actors across the country is too prohibitive.

A film could travel easily.

Then Covid hit. Because of various choices, my life went one way and Rohana remained in Melbourne.

A few times a year she still put the play on, until she decided to go for it — to film it.

Trump had just invaded Iran and it looked like the economy was going to crash, but she didn’t care.

Considering her finances, which were little, I personally thought her chances were slim to nil.

But she has proved me and many others wrong.

Alone, she established a great team of creatives and actors, and she did it.

I have since seen shorts of the film (still to be colour graded), and as my son — who was there for the filming — said, it was beautiful.

One thing I can promise you is that you have never read or seen a play, and now a film, like Marooned.

Currently in the UK, a recorded reading of the play with some major British actors is being used to educate forensic psychologists and social workers on how to discuss suicide with people.

For as the Army’s Chief psychiatrist said after seeing the play in Melbourne:

“Marooned is a revolution in suicide prevention, because the play thoroughly entertains you, is often funny, yet never shies away from exploring why we do it. And remarkably, despite the issues, it leaves you hungry to live.”

If you have lost someone to suicide and would like to know more, please contact Rohana here, Rohanahayes@gmail.com

For she is now looking for ways to fund the final editing process, including hiring a human musician to do the soundtrack.

There is no AI in the writing or shooting of Marooned.

More info

Marooned by Michael Gray Griffith is a powerful, compassionate, and ultimately uplifting Australian play about suicide prevention that has now been adapted into a film, extending its vital reach far beyond the stage. Written in the raw aftermath of the suicide of a close friend and fellow actor, Guy May (to whom the play is dedicated), Marooned confronts one of society’s most painful and urgent issues with remarkable honesty, warmth, and humanity. It transforms what could have been a bleak subject into something profoundly hopeful and life-affirming.

The Story and Its Impact

Set in a mysterious limbo-like waiting room, four strangers—known only by their statistical- numbers—find themselves together after failed suicide attempts.

Each represents different walks of life: a young gay truck driver full of febrile energy, a broken and broke man, a sharp psychiatrist with knowing irony, and a no-nonsense Aussie family man.

Through shared stories, arguments, laughter, tears, and moments of raw vulnerability, they navigate despair, shame, grief, and the fragile threads of connection that can pull someone back from the edge.

The play masterfully balances light and shade. It never trivialises the darkness or the desperation, yet it refuses to wallow in it.

Instead, it uses humour, compassion, and honest dialogue to explore mental health struggles, the pressures of modern life, poor communication, relationship breakdowns, and the deep human need for support and mateship. The result is theatre that entertains while it educates and heals.

Critical Acclaim and Audience Response

The 2021 Sydney Morning Herald review captured its essence perfectly, calling it “a play about suicide that needs to be seen.” The critic praised how it confronts “Australia’s epidemic of life-threatening despair, shame and grief” with “humour and compassion and honesty,” noting the strong ensemble work as the characters “bounce off each other, verbally and physically.” While acknowledging some staging limitations due to the intimate venue, the review gave it ★★★½ stars and emphasised its urgent social purpose.

smh.com.au

Other voices have been equally enthusiastic.

Acclaimed director Bruce Beresford described it as “marvellous, clever, engaging, highly original, and witty.”

Audience members consistently report laughing through tears, feeling deeply moved, and walking away with a renewed sense of hope and connection.

Testimonials describe the writing as “phenomenal,” the performances as “beyond amazing,” and the overall experience as “raw and extremely real” yet “refreshing, honest… and uplifting.”

The play has toured extensively across eastern Australia—including regional Victoria, community theatres, and even Australian Army performances—proving its power as a touring work designed for accessibility and impact.

Produced by The Wolves Theatre Company, it was developed with humble venues in mind so it could reach people who need its message most.

Transition to Film

Now adapted into a film Marooned is poised to become an even more powerful tool for suicide prevention. A feature film version can travel to festivals, schools, workplaces, community groups, and homes around the world, reaching audiences who might never set foot in a theatre. The intimate, character-driven nature of the story lends itself beautifully to the screen, preserving the emotional intensity and hopeful resolution while amplifying its accessibility.

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Some of Rohana’s Poetry

Why It Matters

In a world where mental health conversations are more important than ever, Marooned stands out as essential viewing. It doesn’t preach; it connects. It shows that even in the darkest moments, connection, understanding, and the simple act of truly listening can make all the difference.

It reminds us that no one is truly alone, and that hope can emerge from the most unexpected places.Whether experienced on stage or now on screen, Marooned is a brilliant, brave, and beautiful piece of work.

Michael Gray Griffith has created something rare: a play (and now film) about suicide that doesn’t leave you in despair—it leaves you inspired to reach out, to talk, and to hold on. It needs to be seen.

It needs to be felt. And with its film adaptation, that message can now touch even more lives.

Highly recommended for anyone who values honest storytelling, human connection, and the power of theatre (and cinema) to change hearts and minds.

If you’re struggling, please reach out—help is available

(in Australia: Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636).

Marooned exists to remind us we’re not marooned forever.