Prior to Covid, what need did we have of a God when we had iPhones, good-paying jobs, and holidays booked for Bali—or maybe a cruise?

I can’t recall the exact anti-lockdown march, but I was standing next to Damien Richardson as he overlooked the crowd, decorated with unfurling flags and placards calling for Freedom.

“This is an attack on God,” he said—not to me, or anyone. It was to himself, as though he had just seen or sensed a truth that would take the rest of us longer to grasp.

Now, with the Epstein files uncovering tales of child sacrifice and even cannibalism, it’s interesting to look back.

Perhaps the evidence was everywhere.I recall a young, proud deaf man holding up a sign that read: “Open the Churches. Let the People Pray.”

This was in Richmond, Victoria, and before him stood a long line of masked police—blue gloves on, cavalry waiting behind.

That was the day Mary—an old lady wearing the Australian flag as a cape—would be pushed over at a protest. While prostrate on her back, she would be pepper-sprayed not by one but two police officers, before another six walked past her as she suffered on the asphalt.

I was there that day. I saw that poor lady on the ground. I was part of a group kettled outside a church. I called the church pastor and asked for support. It was feeling very dangerous as we were being given less room. He told me he wasn’t there to help the dirty people who wouldn’t get the jab and who dared to be there in the first place. ” ~Vivienne Reicher

A few weeks later, Mary returned to the marches. She remained on the fringe—a broken woman who no longer wore her betrayed cape. By then, instead of taking responsibility, the police had declared she was a man dressed up. Despite evidence to the contrary, the public believed them. The officers—who were never charged or disciplined—were silently yet publicly forgiven.

But here, on the steps of Parliament, I asked her: “Is the reason you didn’t run away from the approaching police officers because you took it for granted that Victorian Police officers—Australian men—would not physically hurt a woman of your age?”

“Yes,” she said. “That’s exactly what I thought.”

At that time the churches were all closed. During the replacement online masses, the priests—kept safe behind a webcam from their potentially infectious flock—were selling the miraculous benefits of the jab.

I wonder if, between clients, the prostitutes—who were still working because all the brothels were open—would log in to watch?

At that stage, many believed—for the truth was being withheld—that this wasn’t a tinkered-with virus that had escaped or been released from a lab, but rather an act of God.

A pathogen that had naturally evolved in either a bat or a pangolin, now coming to impartially inflict God’s wrath upon us all.

Covid was the precursor to Armageddon, I heard countless people declare. Judgement Day.

But all was not lost, for we mere humans were already inventing a defence: a novel vaccine with technology so ingenious it would hack into the fundamental blueprint of man—our DNA—and coerce it to create the vaccine within us.

This would trump our archaic natural immunity and defend us all from God’s wrath—as long as we all took it.

Every morning, to bolster the urgency for us to come together and establish this line of defence, our leaders would appear on television and reel off the latest death count: these victims of a pruning God.

They were a must-watch—a new form of mass that was not only televised but which, thanks to fear’s constant choirs and God’s silent refusal to defend himself, managed to convert the populace to the new Saviour in town: Science.This new god even came with its own prayer, one you could use to silence the anti-vaxxer heretics—all you had to do was speak it with just the right degree of condescension…

“Just trust the science.”

But what if all of this was actually an updated version of a classic Bible story?Individually, here we all were—together yet alone on Mount Sinai—as our politicians and health officials, our bosses and Big Pharma executives, sold us the deal.

We could keep our jobs, our social status, our mortgages and our family and friends. Best of all, we wouldn’t die of Covid. And all for the small price of taking a jab?It seemed to make sense.

All that held people back were a few rogue online scientists and podcasters claiming it was a scam—and, deeper than that, this nagging internal voice we could feel, with nerve endings most of us never knew we possessed, warning us not to take it.

So as old people tried to figure out how to access their now-online church, the state sang day after day: “The churches are all closed but the vaccination centres are all open—so why not roll up your sleeve and join us? The God of science wants to keep you safe.”

It was a deal too good for most of us to refuse—especially since many had climbed this hill weighed down not by a cross, but by the chains of love and the accompanying debt.

If I lose my job, I could lose my house. If I lost my house, where will my children live?

No—to stay safe, and keep others safe, I have to take it.The question is—and it’s still the same question now: Safe from whom?

For when the churches finally opened in Perth, one priest in their major cathedral had a vaccination centre set up in the basement. From the pulpit, he would urge his flock to take their children underneath and have them jabbed.

When a few protesters sat on the grounds of the cathedral and recited the rosary, they were moved on by security guards under threat of arrest.So the messaging from the priest was clear: God’s defences—your natural immunity—are not up to the job of saving you.

Or rather: Look, my followers, it’s been a long time coming, but God is dead. Yet death is still here—but it’s okay, because science has your back.

Many of us know different now.

Covid was probably created via U.S.-funded gain-of-function research, and the best product to kick its arse was God’s intricate and robust natural immunity.But thanks to the deal on the hill that the majority struck, the Western world—which clearly lost its deep faith in God—has gotten further lost under a tsunami of lies.

The United Nations has just voted that a man who decides he is a woman is now a woman.

George Orwell quoted that freedom is the power to say two plus two equals four.

This UN declaration is the powerful declaring to the not-so-powerful that two plus two now equals whatever they say it equals—and if you dare challenge them, you will be cancelled or arrested for a hate crime. Punished for not converting to the new religion of Science.

But if I am right, then where is God?

Has he accepted that we no longer need him and left?

Has he turned his back on us, as we turned our backs on him once we possessed enough things and owned enough property to go it alone?

Where is God’s social media campaign aimed at reinstating his relevance?

Where are his TV adverts?

Where are his priests calling his flock back to the source?

Or was that him speaking to us all via a large banner a follower once saw draped from a Uniting Church in rural Victoria that read: “Jesus wants you to take the jab.”

They were a young couple. They met us at the door of our bus when we were camped in a park in a wealthy suburb of Sydney.

They asked us—repeatedly—if we would come to their church.

It was a new church, they said, that had only formed in the last few years. They went there because they had been kicked out of their previous church for not being vaccinated.

Over these past few years, I have met many churchgoers who suffered this fate.

And thanks solely to the passionate nature of their requests, we went.

The church was set up in a small room at the back of a hall.

Outside, a proper church was closed, but in this room there were only a few seats left—and they were at the back.

Their church had a preacher who had another job during the week. There was a whiteboard to help him visually deliver his long sermon, and a large wooden crucifix they had brought in themselves.

But what amazed us was the congregation.

The last time I had been to church was to write an article on a young priest—this was years before Covid.It was Sunday morning, and the church was so empty they were celebrating mass in a conjoined office—ten people, mainly old folks and a few new migrants, sitting on plastic chairs as the young priest led the mass.

He told me later they couldn’t afford to heat the church for such small numbers.But this hall was packed. And the congregation was mainly young. I saw lots of tradies with sleeve tattoos, holding little children on their knees as they listened to the sermon.

In another town, a year or so earlier, I’d been taken to a similar venue where another mass was being celebrated.

This flock had no preacher—just an old Bible they took turns reading passages from. Then, for the blood of Christ, they handed around shot glasses filled with dark grape juice; on a small silver tray, a load of broken-up Ritz crackers represented the body of Christ.

So as we sat at the rear of the church and studied the parishioners, I thought: Jesus had no Instagram account, no profile on X, no Facebook—yet here, two thousand years later, he was still drawing a devoted crowd.

Meanwhile, outside, the non-stop traffic continued to race by—cars full of people trying to ignore all the mysterious excess deaths, and the fact that so many were sick, or getting aggressive turbo cancers.What could be causing it? Climate change? Pesticides in the food? Bad luck perhaps?

Thankfully, what they did know was it couldn’t be the jabs—for they had signed the deal that would keep them safe.

A deal so sound that even in their weak, human moments—when they might briefly wonder if the jabs could be to blame—they would also know they must keep that thought quiet. For to utter such a question would be seen as sacrilegious.

But then, in all the confusion, in a world that seems determined to turn itself upside down, one man—who will never be recognised—restored Mary’s faith in both man and God. He was the seventh cop. And he didn’t walk past her as on the ground she struggled to breath and see.

Instead, he got on his knees and began cleaning her face with water, while asking other officers to stop and help him—and they did.

Michael Gray Griffith 16 Feb 2026 Streaky Bay

