We are Here? The CLO QUIZ SHOW #26

Let’s have a quiz where the questions and answers are based on what we actually know.

Qu 01

Which one of these do you believe?

1: We live on a planet spinning through the vacuum of space?

2: We live on a flat plane surrounded by an ice shelf?

3: We live in a simulation?

4: Or something else : Please explain.

Qu 02

Which of these possible explanations for the foundation of your reality — planet, flat earth, simulation or other — offers you, the individual human, the most purpose and power, and why is that so?

Qu 03

How do you think you ended up here?

i.e. A miracle, you chose it,

Qu 04

You are a goldfish born in a bowl. Your water is clean, your food is regularly delivered, you have a few other fish mates, and the old lady who owns you is very kind.

Would you be happy here, or would you be yearning to escape and live in the ocean?

Qu 05

If you believe we live in a simulation, where what you are now is no more real than an AI-generated video, what do you think will happen to you when you die?

Qu 06

If you believe we live on a planet in which we have failed to find any form of life, intelligent or otherwise, on any other planet, why don’t we treat each other as the rare and precious beings that we apparently are?

Qu 07

Watch this short video.

These are snapshots from what we call existence, with so much natural beauty all around us, including our ever-altering sky. Why, as a race, do we suffer from so much depression, to the point that our country has a huge suicide rate?

0:00 -3:52

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Another Bee Free Song submitted from Judy-V

Qu 08

Nature is frugal. So why would she burden you with a hunger for a purpose if there was never any purpose to be found?

Same question; if you believe in creation: why would God burden you with a hunger for meaning if there was no meaning to be found?

Qu 09

On this planet you are a member of the most versatile and dangerous species that has ever existed.

We built cities and invented gods. We learned to heal the body and perfected the art of slaughtering each other. We learned to fly. We write novels about people who die for freedom—while books about serial killers outsell them. We laugh at funerals and cry alone at 2 a.m. No other species comes close.

And yet every single one of us, from the homeless to the trillionaire, will die.

If death is the one great truth that binds us all, why are we so scared of it, that we will voluntarily give power to people who promise they can protect us from it—even when those same people have a long history of using that power against us?

Qu 10

If you had to define fear in a single line for a T-shirt, what would you write?

Qu 11

If you had to define Freedom in a single line for a T-shirt, what would you write?

Qu 12

If you had to define love in a single line for a T-shirt, what would you write?

Qu 13

Which of these two masters, Fear and Love, do you believe, serves you the best? And why?

some answers from the Audience

Qu 14

This world has so many things to collect and own, both natural and man made, but, if after you died, someone was to locate a tiny storage box you’d kept hidden for the world, what three things would be inside it?

Qu 15

You are here, and no one knows for certain where or what “here” really is.

When you leave, you may go somewhere — or nowhere — and no one really knows that either.

Science says your DNA has never existed before. Despite being surrounded by an infinite number of miracles, you are utterly unique.

The priests claim that you were created in the image of God. The Same God who apparently created all of this.

And while many people refer to this place as hell, it’s clear that nature or God, used heaven to paint it.

So, if you are feeling low and worthless, what could life say to you, right now, that would remind you, how rare, and precious and important, you actually are?

Michael