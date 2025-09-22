We are Not Your Sovereign Citizens.

The term "Sovereign Citizen" is often used by mainstream media and government to portray individuals associated with the movement in a dangerous light.



While Dezi Freeman remains at large, I learned about another couple, Sarah and Steve, who challenged aspects of the legal system and were subsequently arrested.

Thanks to a friend, I had the chance to meet them and offered them a platform to share their story and perspective, including what motivated them to begin studying the law.

This is their story.

To avoid any accusations of bias, I have not edited their separate interviews.

Michael Gray Griffith

Café Locked Out