We are Not Your Sovereign Citizens.

Michael Gray Griffith
Sep 23, 2025
The term "Sovereign Citizen" is often used by mainstream media and government to portray individuals associated with the movement in a dangerous light.


While Dezi Freeman remains at large, I learned about another couple, Sarah and Steve, who challenged aspects of the legal system and were subsequently arrested.
Thanks to a friend, I had the chance to meet them and offered them a platform to share their story and perspective, including what motivated them to begin studying the law.
This is their story.
To avoid any accusations of bias, I have not edited their separate interviews.
Michael Gray Griffith
