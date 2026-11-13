Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Kathy Little's avatar
Kathy Little
1h

so sad that with all the open abundant land AUstralia has , that they have to deny people parking up and camping in so many places

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Barb L's avatar
Barb L
20m

We can all say it now “ Poor bugger my country “

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