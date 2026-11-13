Under the endless current of stars passing the Southern Cross, Richard leaves his camp and joins us.

A German national, he’s been here for decades and has lived on the road for three years. He used to be a potter, manufacturing water purifiers, until his hands gave out and, unable to sell the business, he closed it.

Living on the pension, he told me he could not afford to stay in caravan parks, so he camps rough every night. He has even taken up the habit of opening remote gates on our country’s immense regional properties, then driving onto them and searching for somewhere to hide.

That’s what I tell people who tell me they want to go bush and live off the land. Do your research first, I tell them, otherwise you’ll find out on the road, that the great outdoors is trapped behind a barbwire fence.

“That’s right,” he said. “So once I’m in, I search for a grove of gums, or a hill, and I hide.”

It is no easy task to conceal a long-wheelbase four-wheel drive and an average-sized, well-used caravan. That is now his only home. He has no plans for what to do if the engine dies or the axle on the van breaks, for he does not have the funds to repair them.

Once he finds a hide, he remains there for a week or so, depending on whether he needs to save up his pension for the next part of this destination-less journey.

“Sometimes the farmers see me,” he said, “but to date, instead of kicking me out or prosecuting me, they just drive by.”

“It’s much harder to find somewhere to camp in towns,” he said. “I’ve just come down from Exmouth. It was impossible to find anywhere there. Wherever I went there were No Camping signs and rangers.”

Now a hundred clicks north of Carnarvon, he is tucked into the corner of a large parking bay that, as the evening progressed, filled with other free campers.

“I feel like I’m being hunted,” he said with a wry but melancholic grin.

Kel asked him how he went affording food. A conversation I never thought I’d hear in Australia, but now there is a joke going around that there are more gasps in a supermarket than there are in a horror movie.

“I don’t eat meat,” he replied. “I can’t afford it.” He then explained how every morning he slices, steams and then consumes a pile of vegetables. “I chew every mouthful until it is liquid. The entire process, which I commence around 10 am, lasts for well over an hour.”

A road train passed, its trailer emulating a Mardi Gras float that out here even the emus ignored.

“Why do you think we exist?” he asked the side of my bus.

“Why do you think?” I asked.

He went on to explain how he had come to the belief that God had created people to appreciate His work.

“So we’re God’s audience,” I replied, and I was astonished because I have often thought this myself, but Richard was the first human to suggest it to me.

“I’m pretty sure,” I told him, “that dinosaurs didn’t sit on the beach at sunset and go, ‘Wow, if only we could invent a camera.’”

He laughed at this, then went on to attack what he saw as the theatre of mainstream religion, and then the pointlessness of hope.

I gently challenged him on this, but since it was clear he was dealing with an excessive amount of loneliness, I left it.

He went on to state that he only left his caravan for an hour a day, to go for a walk. The rest of the time he was taking a free online course on how to draw.

“It’s my nature,” he said. “To be a potter means spending lots of time alone.”

“I do approach people,” he said. “Like I approached you. But after a few minutes people make it clear that they want me gone. They don’t like what I’m saying.”

He hated Trump, and had no issues with the vaccinations, nor did he have any issues with us thinking differently, which is why he hung around for several hours. But he was out of touch with many current events and when I brought some up he quickly lost interest.

“Have you ever drunk your own urine?” he asked. “I’ve started drinking mine.”

“I’ve met a few people who do it,” I replied. “But no, I haven’t. So, what, you drink like a glassful in the morning?”

“No, I consume my entire morning flow and then my evening flow as well.”

“Holy crap. Do you at least let it cool down first?”

“No,” he grinned. “Straight out, straight in.”

Kel and I both winced at this, and later we admitted to each other that we’d both been wondering if he would have given us a demonstration. For it felt so wrong we wanted to see.

A small amount we could get our heads around, for we’d heard it can be full of stem cells, but the entire amount? Surely, if it was that healthy for you, the body wouldn’t have been so eager to expel it.

That said, for seventy-two he looked great, and while he was alone, he wasn’t alone out here.

“You know what amazes me?” I said. “You are German, I am Welsh. In the First World War we are the men who met on Christmas Day, in No Man’s Land, and defiantly played soccer and shared cigarettes. And if it was us, then we would have immediately clicked and so we must have wondered what are we doing. Why are we trying to kill each other. We have all the guns, why don’t we just shoot our generals and go home to our families. What could they do, huh? What could they do. But instead, once the whistle was blown, we would have gotten back into our respective trenches and begun trying to kill each other again. And now, years later, here we are, both outside our trenches.

At what point in history will we finally refuse to go back?”

A few days later a young couple searched us out. The woman was the granddaughter of Rob and Cis from South Australia, two of our friends. The young couple was living on the road.

Like Richard, they too avoided caravan parks. They were simply too costly. Instead, they had got into the routine of camping five to ten kilometres outside of towns and sneaking into caravan parks to have a shower.

Kel often called caravan parks to see if they offered showers only. A few small and clearly struggling ones did, but the corporatised ones did not.

They understood, too, that it wasn’t the caravan parks’ fault. They were only charging what they needed to survive. The question was, if their prices rose any higher, would they?

A few months previous the couple had been living and working in the suburbs where they’d been busy saving for a deposit for a house, which after years they were finally in sight of. But with the deteriorating economy, the thought of spending this part of their lives working to pay off exorbitant bricked-up air no longer made sense. So instead of pursuing the great Australian dream they had bought a Troopie — officially known as a Toyota Land Cruiser Troop Carrier — and a caravan and a dinghy, and had gone searching for Australia.

How do you afford it? I asked.

“We are very frugal,” the woman said. “We don’t do cafes or pubs, or any treats really, and where we can, like now, we feed ourselves via spearfishing and diving for crayfish.”

Both Richard and the couple were open about the laws they’d broken when they had travelled to places that, in the last few years, for various reasons, the government had banned Australians from visiting.

Months prior, Richard had snuck into and spent a week at Lake Eyre, where alone for the whole time, he’d watched the sun rise over the lake and felt like he was camped on some transcendental plain.

Whereas the couple had recently entered a sealed-off coastal camping ground, shut down due to cyclone damage that was, years later, still waiting to be repaired.

After driving past the No Entry signs, they found they were being followed by a caretaker, an old man in a four-wheel drive, who threatened them with an on-the-spot fine of tens of thousands of dollars. An old man who, mid-threat, suddenly and for no apparent reason, changed his tune and not only welcomed them but allowed them to stay.

“We could see the lights of his camp from ours so I think he was so isolated and lonely,” he said, “that it suddenly hit him that he had company and that he liked it. That day we caught a load of fish and invited him to join us. He did and he loved it. In the end we stayed for several days.”

Neither the couple nor Richard nor us have a designated destination, and when I tried to discuss how the social contract they had been born into — the one they had obviously tried to live up to, the one irretrievably breached by the powerful — they had no interest in discussing it.

In their tone I could hear that that fact was behind them now, and now they were here and thanks to the road they were vibrantly alive, which made me think of Richard when he’d mentioned to Kel and I, have you noticed that no-one seems to have a spring in their step anymore?

Whereas out here, it was clear that the quiet and long country roads offered them something rarer. The ability to not only search for and become the authentic version of themselves, but if Richard was right, the journey allowed them, simply by choosing to steal the time that was required to see, to live up to the deep duty of being God’s audience. Even if that duty came at the cost of being treated like a refugee in your own country.

And they had all found beauty.

Near a nameless reef, the couple had left their dinghy to swim with a manta ray that was almost as big as their Troopie. Whereas Richard had camped near the Bungle Bungles and the view had been so incredible, he had cried as he gazed upon them.

Now the couple had teamed up with other young people who, like them, were also searching, except now they were part of a travelling community, or was it an exodus?

If fuel was cheaper, I would think there would be far more Australians joining this community.

All of them becoming ever more enamoured, with every town that passed, by the vast variety and the hard and yet fragile beauty of their country, as together they searched not for the culture their parents had lost, for it was clear that that was gone, but for something other than what the current government was offering.

Perhaps they are looking for a country that makes sense, where people, rich on life, were able to navigate their way forward with the sturdy tools of fair play and common sense.

Perhaps, in such a country, all the signs aimed at these searchers, the signs that the state use to state “No pets, no entry, no camping etc.” would be torn down and reprinted; changed by the people, for the people, until where you travelled over this ancient land, the signs read, “Welcome.”

Perhaps for now, until that change occurs, we should just use the modern language of discontent — graffiti — to rewrite these signs ourselves.

Coral Bay 13/11/26

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out