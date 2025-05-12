My heart attack and the difficult down period following it, has been positive for me.

It has helped clarify the view.

It is clear to me now that the battle front, of the greatest war we have ever fought, is already here, and the prize that we must fight to defend is our "worth."

We can, as a species, continue to value profit above our humanity, in which case AI will render the majority of us redundant, or, we can compartmentalise profit below our greatest gift, 'each other,' and use AI to broaden our horizons in every direction open to us. It will all come down to choice, which is why we must now find the courage to openly and rigerously debate our 'worth' against our greatest adversary, greed.

With the first heartbeat of my new life, I choose you.

Michael Gray Griffith Cafe Locked Out