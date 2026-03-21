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Steve Clougher's avatar
Steve Clougher
7h

YES

what if you could see silence?

then the linear, words-conditioned, tunnel-vision train-track, suck-hole mentality would give over to 360° vision, time to contemplate potentialities, AND the bonus of self-knowledge. That's what, for starters.

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4 replies by Michael Gray Griffith and others
Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
2h

A lovely piece of writing, Michael. You certainly have a way with words. Maybe this is because you were a playwrite. It is reflecting in your present writings. Thank you, we need more positive energy now more than ever.

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