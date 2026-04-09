What is actually happening with the People in Iran? With Melika. Part Four.

Is a revolution really happening on the ground? Is it being successful or has it being already crushed?

In the Fog Of War, how will we know. Tonight Melika joins us again to share her insights.

And why care, for while we suffer through the petrol shortage, our Persian brothers and sisters might be dying as the strive to achieve the Freedoms we are quietly hand compliantly handing over.

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