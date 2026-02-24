What's happening in Iran, Part Two,

Melika appeared on the show recently and stunned everyone with harrowing accounts of the recent horrors endured by Iran’s Freedom Fighters.

The response was widespread shock and revulsion, though a number of people accused her of fabricating the stories.

In this episode , Melika returns alongside her colleague Sepehr to directly address those claims and share even more powerful testimonies.

We will also explore a critical question: Why has the global feminist movement shown such a muted and lackluster response to the dire plight of women in Iran?

What is Happening in IRAN, part one here

Guest Bio :My name is Sepehr Sabeti. I have lived in Australia since the age of eleven. I entered politics to help my fellow Iranians secure the same freedoms and opportunities that we are fortunate to enjoy here in Australia.

The staggering image, which has now been removed from X, that inspired me to interview someone from IRAN.

Even before AI left us questioning everything we did, the online spaces were the front line for the truth. One post stating one thing, the next post stating the opposite—and both compelling.

But now AI has defeated the truth by its speed, and by overwhelming us. My Instagram and X feeds are full of videos that leave me struggling to tell if they are real or not.

Soon, simply because of AI’s amphetamined evolution, there will be no struggle—for I will have to assume it is nearly all fake.

On the other hand, mainstream media has been caught lying so often in these past five years that even when they tell the truth, most of us question it. This leaves us with a profound question: how will we actually know what’s going on anymore?

A perfect example is Iran. This is the second video I did with some Iranians living in Australia. Both of them want the regime to collapse, and are happy for Israel or the USA to do it. In these interviews, Melika has spoken about terrible atrocities suffered by young people who are just craving freedom.

This is Nika Shakarami joyously and hauntingly singing an old Iranian song. She was 16. Listen to her laughter. From what we know, she had just burnt her hijab. After this she went to a protest where she was thrown in the back of a van. The BBC claims she was sexually assaulted in the van and then beaten to death by three men with batons, before being dumped in a street. Melika claims that she was thrown off a building then, while lying on the ground with broken bones, she was raped, and then killed, and then dumped in the desert. I’m not sure which is true, but I do know that both are awful and that she is now dead. And the tragedy of her death can be heard in the the innocent and yet defiant celebration of her brief relationship with freedom, that you can hear in her laugh. When we were protesting we wanted the reach the ears of the international community, well now the young people of Iran might be trying to reach ours, so at the very least, couldn’t we find the time to listen and share? Who knows, one share might just tip humanity’s scales, which have been balancing towards evil for too long, towards the light, which far more conducive to our souls.

She spoke of the severe bashing of protesters by the authorities, of virgins being raped before they are executed because the regime believes virgins go straight to heaven and they want to prevent that. And she spoke of executions and the price families have to pay to get the bodies of their young freedom fighters back—false confessions that their young loved one was a terrorist.

The other reason I wanted to find out what was happening, is to see what are the chances of what is apparently happening there, happening here.

We haven’t been forced to wear Hajibs, but we have been forced to wear masks. To take vaccinations many of us didn’t want. And we have see our police acting excessively brutally towards protesters. We might not be there, now, but we have travelled that path.

Yet not everyone bought her stories.

We had lots of comments stating that the regime was benevolent and these tales were simply Israeli propaganda and that Melika herself was an Israeli spy using me to push an agenda that Iran had a tyrannical leader. But Melika did not approach me; I found her after spending weeks trying to find an Iranian who would speak.

Many I asked were too scared of what would happen to their relatives back in Iran if they spoke to me here.

But then there’s us—Australians here watching this podcast and trying to ascertain what is the truth. For if these two are right and the regime is being increasingly violent because they know the end is nigh, what will happen to our world if the West’s greatest boogeyman, Iran, was suddenly liberated, and began the journey back to the early seventies when it was cosmopolitan, driven, affluent, and freer?

And the last question, and this pertains to how the Afghans are apparently treating their women now—the last we’ve heard, if it’s true that is—is that Afghan women can no longer study.

Which boils down to men deciding that they prefer their women to be their personal slaves. A true woman’s rights issue. A culture screaming out, through their face-veiled silence, for support by the world’s powerful feminist movement.

But there is no help for them, for the feminists of the world seem too preoccupied with making sure trans women have the same if not greater rights than women—defending their right to use women-only spaces and platforms, and to participate in sports where they trample over the dreams of biological women.

Basically we have feminists defending the rights of men, and ignoring the plight of their biological sisters. The world is upside down and the lies and the truth are tangled into each other like fishing line and seaweed.

Which leaves us with a challenge: how do we untangle the truth, and once we have, what do we do with it, seeing how so many people seem to prefer the seaweed?