What's Really Driving the Chronic Fatigue Epidemic? Li The People's Pharmacist

Aug 20, 2025
And why Does This Affect More Women Than Men?

Li's topics for tonights presentation.

1. Long Covid Fatigue - Metabolic Collapse
2. Immune Overdrive & Dysregulation
3. Long COVID Fatigue: An Autoimmune Condition?
4. Why More Women Suffer from Long COVID Fatigue
5. Long Covid - The Gut-Immune Connection
6. Nutritional Strategies to Reduce Autoimmunity
7. Elimination Diet Explained & Simplified
We first met Li in Darwin when he was one of the country’s only Pharmacists who refused to take and administer a certain product.

To discover more of Li's work go here Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kyndart

And please bring your questions for this willbe live and interactive.

