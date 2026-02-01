Eden was a cardiac nurse whose heart was debilitated by the Pfizer vaccination. She went from working hard and living independently to being bedridden, eventually having to move back into her mother’s house in Toowoomba.

Here was where I first interviewed her. That interview is here:

Our first interview with Eden, around a year ago.

Unfortunately, this was no nurturing home. As the years passed and her health continued to decline, the tension—fuelled by frustration—reached a breaking point. Eden ended up in a domestic abuse situation, which left her covered in bruises and forced to seek crisis accommodation.

She tells this story by audio here:

At the time of writing, she is back in hospital while the authorities are evicting her from the crisis accommodation. They have stated that if she wants to stay in the hotel, she’ll have to pay for it herself.

But Eden—thanks to the profound vaccine injury—is on a disability pension and does not have the means to pay. In her words, her only other option is to start living in her car, but with her disability, that’s not viable.

The question is: what responsibility do we have, as a people?

Most of us know that for many nurses, the job is a calling. These are the people who are there to look after us in our hours of need. Yet, to enjoy the privilege of caring for us, we demanded that they take all manner of vaccines.

So, if one of these products injures a nurse, shouldn’t we—as fair-go Australians, as empathic human beings, as children of God—help them?

If we don’t, then who are we as a culture?

Eden told me, that she hates asking for help, which is why I was surprised when she reached out last night. But she is nearing the rocks and is desperate.

She needs accommodation, now, and support. And since our government—the one that mandated the jabs—shows no interest in even acknowledging, let alone helping, anyone who was injured by them, her last chance, or that her last hope, is us.

Eden’s texts to me last night.

Hi Michael, I hope you’re doing well...

I’m coming to you as a last resort because I don’t know what else to do and even if you can’t help. Maybe you know someone who can... so I apologise in advance normally I won’t accept help but this time I really need it.

I’m currently in DV crisis accommodation and it’s disgusting. Blood on sheets, my feet are black if I walk bare footed etc... no toilet paper. I ended up here because I was beaten by my mother and my brother on the 18th of this month. The police put orders in place and I am meant to appear in court on Wednesday for it but at this stage, I can’t move. My injuries are that bad. Besides the bruising and sore parts here and there... my left hip is in agony.

Eden’s bruises

I went to ED here in Toowoomba (where I don’t want to be anymore, too close to them)... the ED made me wait 8 hours on a hard plastic bench in some room in the back, they completely forgot about me, wouldn’t give me pain relief to make it easier to wait longer, I didn’t see one nurse or doctor even though I can barely walk from my hip and I haven’t eaten in 12 days, with only minimal fluids to basically just keep me alive. They wouldn’t take me seriously.

There is no other public hospital here but that one. I have private health insurance but I have no money to pay the excess which is $750... then there are ED fees that can range between $400-$800+ so my only option to be taken seriously is to either get to a public Brisbane hospital, or have someone raise money for me on my behalf so I can go to the private hospital.

When Eden was A healthy Cardiac nurse

Again, I hate to even ask for help but I’m desperate and I need the medical reports for court on Monday. I only have the evidence of bruises etc... and the recordings of it all. But when my 170kg brother smashed me against the door frame, I was only able to walk with a limp, but the more I’ve walked on it, the worse it’s become and now I can barely walk at all and the DV places have abandoned me basically saying I have to leave here by 10am tomorrow morning (Monday).

Then I’m on my own and need to pay for my own hotel... which I also can’t afford.

My family took my whole savings and never paid me back so I have nothing... they have stolen all my possessions.

All I have is my car and whatever I was able to pack before my heart wouldn’t allow me to do anymore because I was about to pass out whilst they stood there laughing at me.

So I have lost everything. No longer have a shower chair or my medical aids... nothing.

I’ll send you photos of some of the bruising I had to provide to police so that you know I’m not full of shit. But it’s my hip and where I’m going to end up that is the biggest problem at the moment.

I can’t live in my car with the disabilities I have and I just want somewhere I can be in peace etc. sorry for the long message feel free to call me if need be.

Text 2

They beat the crap out of me, even knowing I am disabled and my heart could have gone into abnormal rhythm and they would have left me for dead. So I got lucky that I somehow made it out alive. I just need help though, desperately.

Again I’m sorry to ask. Even if someone can take me to another public hospital... which is roughly Brisbane or somewhere else I’m not sure. I can’t go back to Toowoomba though..

I got really mad at them for leaving me for 8hrs without seeing anyone and left there on a bad note unfortunately

Eden Now

Text 3 This Morning

If it not healed in 3 months I’ll need surgery. So I have bursitis in my hip... there was a word he used before bursitis but I can’t remember what it was.. but it’s a very painful thing to have so that’s why I need crutches to walk for now.



I’ll be in touch again in the AM after these DV assholes kick me out and I’m in my car..

To Help please contact us at Michael@cafelockedout.com and we will forward your emails to her.