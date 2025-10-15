Cafe Locked Out

When Terrain Turns Malignant: Reversing Long COVID’s Cancer-Prone State. Li The Peoples' Pharmacist

Michael Gray Griffith
Oct 15, 2025
Li is a Pharmacist from Darwin who is now back at work being forced to leave after refusing to administer a certain treatment.

Now he is building a business helping those who have, among other things, been injured by the same treatment.

If you have a question you’d like to ask him, then do so via the comments and this passionate man of wisdom will attempt to answer them.

Here are his links.
Subscribe for update http://eepurl.com/h4tk7v
FB page Heal Australia https://www.facebook.com/healaustralia2020/
Heal Australia FB Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/healaustralia
Support Patreon Heal Australia https://www.patreon.com/healaustralia
Private consult email upstreamhealthnt@gmail.com

If you would like to support Cafe Locked Out why not check out our shop here https://bit.ly/MGGALink.

Get a signed copy here

