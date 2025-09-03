Cafe Locked Out

“When the Floodgates Break: Smoldering Brain in Long COVID”

Sep 03, 2025
Transcript

Welcome to our regular fortnightly show with Li

Tonight, we will cover:
Higher prevalence of long covid neuro & autoimmune conditions in women.
Brain Smoldering Fire - Persistent Neuroinflammation & Glial Activation
The Brain's Broken Gatekeeper - Blood Brain Barrier
Demyelination: The End-Stage Neurological Damage
Nutrition Strategies for Neuro Long Covid

Li is best known as ‘The Peoples Pharmacist’
Pharmacist | Functional Nutritional Therapist | Founder of Kyndart
https://www.patreon.com/kyndart

A prayer for Paul Offe

The young man arrested in the Canberra Protest in Feb 12 22

Tomorrow he goes onto the stand to fight for his freedom.

Michael

