“When the Floodgates Break: Smoldering Brain in Long COVID”

Welcome to our regular fortnightly show with Li

Tonight, we will cover:

Higher prevalence of long covid neuro & autoimmune conditions in women.

Brain Smoldering Fire - Persistent Neuroinflammation & Glial Activation

The Brain's Broken Gatekeeper - Blood Brain Barrier

Demyelination: The End-Stage Neurological Damage

Nutrition Strategies for Neuro Long Covid

