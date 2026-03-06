Thanks to the bypass, there was no reason to leave the highway and drive through the town. Too small for the corporations to build a Bunnings or a Maccas, the only supermarket was an IGA, and this was where she worked... part time.

She was not that interested in the news about the world. She had not heard of the WHO, or Fauci, and she only knew of Covid, for the coverage had been non-stop.

Though when she walked to work, from the house she rented near the outskirts of town, everything still looked the same. The old pub, like an architectural exhibit from a glorious time, only the oldest townies recalled, and most of them were gone. The vacancy sign for the weathered motels that were decorated with spiderwebs, and the park with the modest shrine that she never even noticed now as she passed, for the ever-growing flock of corellas stole her view as they crackled across the blue sky or briefly claimed one gum after another, before cracking off to somewhere else with that clearly discernible ‘fuck you’ in their cry.

But the face masks were new. And everyone was wearing them. Oh, and the way everyone was treating her was different too.

This was her first day back and she was not looking forward to it. But despite the loss, her rent still had to be paid and while her mother, who lived in a nearby town, had told her to come home and live with her, she knew that would never work.

She had toyed with the idea of getting a job on a cattle property as a cook, or perhaps in a roadhouse on the Nullarbor where no one would know her, and apart from the truckies, there would be no regulars to make small talk with, just tourists, and they wouldn’t care. Why should they?

And then she stopped.

She was about to cross the street when she noticed the hearse approaching with a few cars behind.

She had heard that they had lost another oldie, but had switched off when she was told the name. Now she moved back into the doorway of an up-for-lease store and hid in its shadow as the funeral procession passed. Someone had carved a love heart into the white-painted window frame, but she couldn’t make out the names they’d also tried to carve.

Her man was gone.

He’d tried to stick it out, but instead he lost his shit, put a hole in the wall near the bathroom and then when she came home that day, determined to find a way to get him to repair it, she found he’d left. There was a note that was hard to read for his writing was bad and his spelling worse, but the contents didn’t make her cry. Instead she’d just burned it and then a few days later she had her neighbour, who hung out in the local men’s shed, repair it.

And he was lovely; he not only did it for free, but he fixed a drain in the laundry that had been blocked for weeks and he never asked a thing.

That was her fear today. That’s why she remained in the doorway long after the hearse was gone. She knew she’d be on the tills and someone, probably a few, especially the women, would have to say something.

She would have preferred to work in the back, helping the new Indian boy unload the trucks but because of the caesarean she knew she wouldn’t be up to it.

Finally she found her silhouette in the dusty window, and told herself to move.

She was right. She was put on the tills. They asked her first if she was up for it, they asked her several times, without ever actually asking. And to her surprise, all through the day no one else asked either.

That said, the masks helped with this. They couldn’t see her mouth, and she couldn’t see theirs and as long as she looked them in the eyes, she found she could cope.

Halfway through her shift, it began to feel like it had never happened. Even some of the other staff had stopped tiptoeing around her. By tomorrow that’s how it would be. The cars would keep passing, the Corellas would keep screeching and every shopping item she scanned would put the past that much further behind.

Which was probably for the best. For that’s all she could do now. That and get so stoned that for an evening, none of this, and none of what was waiting for her could reach her. Who knows, maybe she could even get some sleep.

They’d placed him in her arms. They told her he might live for twenty minutes or more, but despite being so tiny and frail, he lasted an hour.

Something had gone wrong with her placenta. They’d told her what it was, but her boyfriend had been so angry she hadn’t taken it in. “It was the jabs, wasn’t it?” he’d keep on asking. “We can’t say,” the doctor had replied, “it could be many things.” But her partner would not back down, even after security had been called.

She had reached eighteen weeks by then. That’s why he was so small. Still, she had covered his doomed forehead in kisses until she felt him grow cold. After that, the nurse had given her a plastic bag to place him in and once she had, the nurse took him away and then a wardie wheeled her back into the theatre to complete the hysterectomy.

Finally she was finished and as she picked up her bag, the manager pulled her aside and smiling, asked her if she was ok.

As she nodded, she knew that the reason he looked puzzled was because she was so calm. She knew they wanted to see tears, but there were none. There had been none, maybe there never would be. She didn’t know. All she knew as she watched his searching face was she could still hear him saying, ‘You have to take it, or you won’t be able to work here.’

That night, despite the amount she smoked, she lay there looking up at the ceiling until she could see through it, but whatever was past there she couldn’t tell.

Finally, she got up and went for a walk.

She’d been toying with the idea of returning to that storefront and carving a name inside the carved heart. But what name? They’d had several ready to choose from but because of what happened there hadn’t been the time to choose. Plus once the store was leased, they’d just fill it in or paint over it.

So instead she walked out of town and kept walking until from the hill that the wifi tower crowned, she sat down and looked back at the town.

There was only a sliver of a moon, so in the darkness the lights of the town looked like a small twinkling constellation. She’d been born here, had grown up and fallen in love here, she’d partied, she’d had a few flings, she’d dreamed of going to Sydney, but like her son it was just a dream.

No, here she was, and here she would probably stay, yet despite everything looking like it had always looked, something had changed, and now things would never be the same.

Then after listening to the mozzies circulate around her, and to an owl asking the night a question in a tone that sounded like the bird already accepted that it was a question that would never be answered, she said 'Oh well,' and then smiled because, thanks to the fact that she no longer felt hungry, after all of these years of gyms and diets, she was finally losing weight.

Michael Gray Griffith

06/03/26

