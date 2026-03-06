Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
44m

Wow…..through your poignant telling of her story Michael I could feel her pain and despair……so many lives destroyed….and for what….😡🙏

Reply
Share
SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
1h

Touching, heartbreaking, the stoicism of a woman somehow carrying on despite her life and all she had dreamed of being, being forever ruined.

All the more because this is a real woman, her devastated angry husband a real man.

There are many others!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture