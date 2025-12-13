When you fear the truth, for it endangers your lies.

We are surrounded by a flock of Apostle birds. Noisy jays, they hang out in confident groups of twelve, and as I was interviewing George, neither he nor the apostles were bothered by the approaching storm.

We were under a sail shelter, erected above the barbecues in the caravan park.

The caravan park is empty, because most people leave Lightning Ridge in the summer.

This is my third interview for the day, but it won’t be filmed. Instead I took notes.

Before him I interviewed a local woman, the only one in her family not to comply.

She told me, since we were close to Christmas, about her first Covid Christmas.

It was on her mother’s farm, where she lives, and she had to spend it alone on her veranda because her father-in-law was terrified of her, seeing how she was unjabbed.

This woman was born here, in this town where it looks like it never rains, but as she tells her story, there is water in her strong eyes.

She told me her father-in-law spent all these last years locked in the house, terrified of dying from Covid. Until he travelled down south for a medical check, where the doctor told him his heart, which had been giving him issues, was fine.

He had a heart attack later that night and died in a motel in Dubbo.

George is from Melbourne. He used to be a truck driver, delivering medical products to all the hospitals.

Using a trolley he would deliver these products personally to the ICU, and while Dan Andrews and the media were claiming that the hospitals were overrun with people sick and/or dying of Covid—which was convincing so many people to line up and get the jab—George saw first-hand that the ICUs were no busier than any other time. In fact they were quieter.

He saw the lie first hand. Not only that, but the older RNs would pull him aside and whisper about the vaccine injuries they were seeing. They were seeing so many that they had decided not to take it, and were encouraging him not to as well.

All of these nurses, who were then working in the heat of the pandemic, were sacked for not taking it.

George was sacked a short time later, for the same reason.

And he was sacked by text.

He told me that his boss was desperate for George to take it, telling George that he had taken it and that everything was fine.

There are some side effects, his boss said, like you probably won’t be able to have children anymore, but apart from that it’s fine.

George’s face, when he told me this, was still laughing at it. The sales pitch from hell.

Now George and his partner live out here.

There was another woman who walked through a hospital in the UK and filmed the empty wards that, according to the media, were full of Covid patients. She was sent to prison.

In Australia they employed actors to play the roles of Covid patients. They even advertised for the actors on Facebook; then the ABC turned around and stated that this was a lie, even though we had the evidence.

And the only reason they used actors must have been because they didn’t have enough real covid patients, despite it being a pandemic.

So many lies that are so easy to expose, and still a large section of the majority of people defend the liars and the lies.

Why?

I suggested that it was simple.

Money.

The Government and the corporations had it all. So if you wanted to continue to pay your rent, mortgage and bills, then you had to lie too. And then comply.

How people— Australians—knew it was a lie as they sat there waiting to be injected?

Did it feel like a lie going into their bodies, like they were secretly betraying something sacred?

Is this why you had to sign the consent form—to show the world that you weren’t being betrayed but that you were betraying yourself?

Is this why so many people don’t talk about it? Are silent.

Even out here in this frontier town the unjabbed tell me about how the town has changed. How there has been a disconnect. A separation patrolled by silence.

A silence that now overrules so many facets of our lives.

Currently they are rolling out digital ID, and most of us know what that means.

But when you go to the cafés, do you hear people rigorously discussing it?

No. For the communal silence won’t allow it.

Even if you bring it up, you see the fear in people’s eyes. You can feel their shutters going up.

I wonder what it’s like to exist behind those shutters.

To know you are helping to protect the lies. To sense that a variant of the same lie is circulating in your veins, which is the reason, you believe, quietly, that you have never felt the same since they injected you.

Is this what they wanted? To segregate the people not into jabbed and unjabbed, but into silenced individuals.

Powerful, free human beings, coerced into becoming quiet spectators to their own existence, as all the wide-screen TVs display the smiling mass media, stating how everything is fine, as all the new cameras monitor your silent and subdued face?

And this silence, I fear, is far more isolating than the isolation this local woman experienced, as she sat on the veranda in the mid-summer heat, listening to her family celebrate a Christmas that only those willing to lie could attend.

For at any point, she could have gotten into her car and gone looking for another to share her pain with.

For until they stay to talk, the silenced can never escape, for they are still duty-bound to defend the lies.

Meaning, they can’t ever publicly suggest that the jabs have anything to do with all these people, their loved ones, who are dropping dead, or getting cancer, or any of these other ailments that have suddenly exploded. They can’t even ask if the jabs have anything to do with their sons and daughters fertility issues.

And perhaps that’s because the main lie, the foundation lie, is just too difficult for them to challenge.

George’s wife stated this.

The storm had hit by now; under the sails we remained talking as the tempest raged around us. We had lightning crackling around us in the heart of Lightning Ridge.

She told us that she had been on the phone to her brother who lived overseas, and he stopped their conversation to ask her if she was okay.

He was so condescending, she said, as he uttered the great lie, the one that protects all those who are behind all of this.

“Don’t you understand,” he said, “all they are doing is trying to help us.”

Michael Gray Griffith

Lightning Ridge 11/12/15

