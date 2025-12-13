Cafe Locked Out

Dollyboy
19m

Just a simple apology for the way you treated me and an admission that you got it wrong. But I am asking too much it seems. They'd rather a silent death and never to speak to me again.

Murray
1h

Went to move your email on my phone, noticed something. There was red text second from the bottom on the options. ‘Report illegal content’

Most of my other emails don't attract such love from Google. 👍

