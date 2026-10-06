Where are We Going? When can We Go? The CLO QUIZ SHOW #24

Quiz Show #24

Where are we going? Where can we go?

Play Dan Andrews’ video.

Ex Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said that ‘soon you will not be able to buy or trade in the economy unless you get the vaccine’. He then talks about unvaccinated people as if they are monsters who spread viruses 24/7. This is not about the vaccine. It is about freedom and control.

QU 01

Questionably, this is one of the speeches that divided Australia. Which political leader recorded the speech that said, “We’re sorry. Dan Andrews was wrong, and all of you who were kicked out of society are now warmly welcomed back, because this is Australia, and we are meant to be, and we are, One People”?

Play Kochie video

QU 02

Since then, when did the Sunrise crew/channel 7 acknowledge that they could have been wrong, and that, despite all the troubles and threats we perpetually face, Christmas in Australia has traditionally always been about, and always should be about, coming together as families?

QU 03

In a jury trial, the duty of the defence lawyer is to establish reasonable doubt.

In the last six years, many of us have been researching and/or sharing the information that has been uncovered about:

the origin of the virus

the dodgy creation of the vaccine

the lies about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness

the excess deaths that have occurred after the rollout among the vaccinated

the fact that the unvaccinated population did not die of COVID

and more

QU 03, Part 1

If you were on this jury, where the case was “Is Big Pharma and all those involved guilty or not guilty of participating in a massive fraud?”, what verdict do you think you would reach?

QU 03, Part 2

What verdict do you think the jury would reach if the jury was fully vaccinated?

QU 04

List how many jobs you have heard of that still require you to be ‘fully vaccinated’.

QU 05

What events and policies happening in our society now make you feel concerned about our country’s future, both for you and for the next generation?

QU 06

Do you feel that the Labor Party or the Liberal Party has the drive and the policies in place to fix all these issues? (from previous question)

QU 07

Do you believe that Pauline Hanson and One Nation have the drive and the policies to fix all these issues?

QU 08

Many economic refugees leave the third world and the developing world looking for a better life. Australia was seen as the Lucky Country, where the great Australian dream was reachable. Now, for many, it is not. So if you had a hankering to leave, list the countries you could flee to that would not only accept you, but would also offer you a chance to reach the dreams you cannot achieve here in the ‘Lucky Country’.

QU 09

For those who do not want to leave, or who do not feel it is right to leave, have you toyed with the idea of setting up a new community of like-minded people here? If so, where in Australia would you like this community to be established, and why?

QU 10

Many of the ‘tribes’ that established themselves after COVID — Hoodie Heroes, My Place, and others — have struggled and even collapsed due to infighting. How would living together in one community fix the infighting problem?

QU 11

Many cultures are measured by their history and achievements. China, for example, has completely changed its cultural identity, from Little Red Book-carrying backwater communists to the tech leaders of the modern world. America has gone from the bastion of freedom and honour to a never-ending reality-show train wreck. Australia has also changed its identity (as quoted by Alex Antic).

This change has been happening for a while, but it has really ramped up in the last few years.

What are some of the cultural norms that we have lost that you miss the most?

QU 12

The Romans changed the world, then they collapsed into the Italians. The Napoleonic French changed the world; now the streets of Paris appear to always be on fire. The Commonwealth once appeared to rule the world; now the English are jailing their own citizens for Facebook posts.

Arguably, the base common denominator in the collapse of these superpowers was politics and corruption.

On the other hand, Argentina has travelled from a vicious dictatorship, to a corrupt economic basket case, to a thriving community that is doing well. El Salvador, too, went from one of the most corrupt and dangerous countries on the planet to one of the safest, and a tourist mecca.

Arguably, the base common denominator in these rebuilds was not just politics, but a desperate hunger among the majority of the people for dramatic and positive change.

In your opinion, how close are the majority of people in our country to demanding great change, or do you feel that this will never happen?

QU 13

The seed of great change is a vision for the future. The powerful have the vision of their 2030 agenda, which is not good for us. But their vision for their future keeps these people on track despite all the obstacles they face and the current chaos.

So if the seed of great change is a vision for the future, what sort of Australia would you not only like to live in, but also be proud to hand down to the next generation?

Remember, we are after seeds, not a complicated, detailed plan.

QU 14

If you do not like what is happening to our country now, and/or if you do not want to go where our government is taking us, then close your eyes and try to see some of the visions for a new Australia that were just put forward. When you can see this new possible future in your head, ask yourself this:

When do we start heading there?