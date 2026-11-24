The wind is pissed off. Warm from the iron ore’s anvil that the sun has been pounding all day, it keeps trying to smash our security door closed and rocking the bus as we huddle in the safe harbour of Nanutarra Roadhouse’s tiny caravan park.

NOTE: Where the food is great and remarkably reasonable.

Around us, as we wait for our potatoes to reach a mashable stage, the latest dark is descending, claiming in its fall all of the horizon past this single and tiny and persistent security light.

Lee and Bella Long Distance Road Pilots.

We saw Bella, his Fox Terrier, first. She was outside his van evaluating us then barking. Then there was Lee. He was sitting on his bed inside his well-appointed van.

Lee’s a pilot. His job is driving in front of semis with wide loads, warning the vehicles ahead to beware via flashing lights and a sign that reads “Wide Load.”

“My wife does it too. She’s doing a run down south.”

“How often do you see home?”

“Three weeks,” he smiles as Bella stands at attention between Lee’s thonged feet.

“She’s from England.”

“What, you imported her?”

“Yep. I got the papers and everything. She’s only six months old.” And you can tell by the way he looks at her that the money he must have spent was worth it.

“You don’t get lonely?”

He thinks about this for a while. “No, I like it.”

“Always waking to a different view, huh?”

“That’s right.”

“And the money must be good?”

“Oh yeah, the money is good. But I don’t usually do this road. Most of my work is from Perth to Newman.”

When I rhetorically ask him, “You must have seen some amazing things,” he nods as he smiles and then briefly summarises, without details: rolled-over trucks; trucks on fire.

I gave him a card and told him what we were doing, and as he read it he said, “I don’t like Albo.”

“You know what I think is sad?” I said. “No matter where you were—working in a food hall in Melbourne, or stuck in a jail near Grafton, or us two here—we all feel like we are spectators to the end of our culture.”

Despite him nodding to this, he falls into an awkward silence; his tender eyes on the dog and then drifting off even further.

To save us, I allowed him to fill me with horror stories of what lay before us. (Aussies living on the road love this game.)

Around Broome there are locusts that are as big as birds and they slam into your windscreen, so you’re gonna be cleaning it all the time. Heat, true road-melting heat. Monsoonal rains like you wouldn’t believe.

“I was trapped here for five days once, waiting for the rain to stop and the river, which was currently as dry as sandpaper, to recede.”

To me, it sounded exciting. I couldn’t wait.

“And it’s cyclone season,” he said. “Onslow is already empty because of it.”

This is one reason we’re camped in Onslow now. Before Lee I’d never heard of the town. Now, for two nights, it’s home.

The town isn’t completely quiet but the caravan park might as well be.

We are overlooking the ocean and near us a long narrow jetty must be used for loading ships, but with what? And there is a neatness to the centre of town, and the new houses being built look like they’ve been built by Ikea.

We are yet to see evidence of previous cyclone damage, but it is exposed and lonely here, and if you wanted to flee at the last moment, then there’s a long flat road back to a highway, longer still with a tempest on your arse. Then, when you reach the intersection, no matter which way you turn, it’ll still be a long way. For in Western Australia, everywhere is a long way away. A fact that would never be more keen than when you were trying to outrun a cyclone.

There is money here too. Staggering amounts, for a tiny town we had never heard of. But first.

Our windscreen is cracked.

Two days ago, while we were heading to Karratha, on a whim, we turned right and began heading to Tom Price, but after spending a night under the white gums of a well-designed roadside stop, we agreed that because of the heat and the lack of water, we’d be better off heading back to the coast. To Onslow.

It was on the road to here that a miner’s ute, tearing by us (for we usually sit on 90), flicked up a pebble, or something—we never saw it. But whatever it was, it made its way through the stone guard which now allows me to restate this statement:

Our windscreen is cracked.

When we are driving in, we pass fields of anthills, many as big as sheds and all of them built from the rusty-iron dirt—the foundation of this landscape—we then pass the iron ore crushing station for the Ken’s Bore mine. It looks like a port for an armada of road trains with three dump truck trailers; each a clone of the others and all of them caked in this thick layer of red dust.

One road train is leaving as we pass, and its wake is a cloud of this dust.

It’s one of a hundred or maybe more. They are lined up like gigantic taxis. So if they are operating 24/7 surely they would need scores of drivers. Fly-in fly-out, no doubt. Two weeks on, one week off. Then ten or twelve hour days hauling whatever they are hauling, down the same route, over and over… But the money, oh the money is good.

The same money is visible now in a constant flame burning on the tip of a tall chimney, a flame bright enough to match the sunset.

Kelli with the Jetty behind her

I think it’s an LPG refinery.

In these declining years, I have seen my fellow country people going out of business because their outgoings are too high and their incomings are shrinking. I’ve watched politicians in tailored suits tenderly explaining why the prices of power and food and taxes have all had to rise. I’ve interviewed Australians living rough and heard about their plans and joined them as they laughed at the daily challenges they face as their beloved country falls deeper into debt. But here the wealth of the nation is an eternal flame flickering like a jewel dangling below the jetty’s string of pearls.

We are watching it now from this quiet beach. A beach that has no footprints.

The tide is coming in and we are knee deep in the warm waves and fishing with a handline.

When we got back to our bus, Florence, with this bream we’d caught, I couldn’t help myself from constantly studying the flame which was now a Mordor-like red glow just over the horizon.

I wonder where we’d be economically, if we were correctly taxing whichever corporation or country was taking this refined gas.

Our potholes could be fixed, our debts could be paid, our country, free of the millstone of what feels like an orchestrated economic collapse, could return to a time when life felt simpler. A time when we could see who we were, and we loved that view.

Is that time truly gone? Despite all our arguments, protests, rants and petitions, despite all the posts we share and comments we leave, each day it feels as though the Australia we knew is getting further away.

Then, when we drove to the refinery the next day, and there was no way to get past security, we bore witness to the immensity of the endeavour.

And we built this, apparently, with taxpayers’ money and now we give the gas away for free, as this endless parade of trucks drives past to deliver their ore to the waiting ships.

“They’re driverless,” the caravan park’s caretaker said, when I was in the office paying for another day.

“What, all of them?”

“Most of them, yeah.”

Later the man emptying the caravan park’s bins told me that a human driver drives the first truck, then he is followed by two automated road trains.

“They have their own designated road and a tunnel and bridge,” he grinned. “So they never have to interact with us.”

“That’s a lot of jobs being replaced by AI,” I said.

“Yeah,” he nodded. “I won’t have to empty these bins soon,” he chirped. “They’ll have a robot to do it.”

“So the question is,” I asked, “What will you do?”

Clearly in a hard-working rush, he shrugged, smiled, threw the half-full bin liner in the rear of his ute, then said, “That’s the way it’s going, what can you do?” before driving off into a future that the state was gently informing him, 24/7, didn’t want him.

And I get how the corporation thinks. It makes economic sense. It’s not personal, it’s business. No workers’ compensation to pay, no corrupt unions to deal with, no drivers spending their earnings in the town or worse, bringing their families up here to renovate these houses with the laughter of children and schools and sports clubs and the town coming together to celebrate a wedding. No need to pin pictures of locals with the fish they caught on the walls of the pub, and no need to extend the cemetery unless, sentimentally, the corporation plans to start burying these automated road trains here once they finally expire.

The glow from the Eternal Flame of the LPG Refinery.

“Hello,” she smiled as I came into the camp kitchen to collect my dishes that I had left to air dry.

She was a mum with three young children, and she was baking cookies.

Then she apologised for using a bowl that she thought was mine.

The bowl that was full of chocolate coating that a young lad was devouring.

“It’s ok. It’s not mine,” I said, and I could not stop smiling because her cookies were on baking trays, everywhere.

Some were being formed, some were waiting to be baked, and others were baked and cooling and all of them were filling the kitchen with the aroma of cookies. And while none of the cookies looked perfect, ironically, to me that was the reason they were perfect.

There were also no devices to be seen, yet still the children were deeply invested.

Part of me wondered as I watched the children, their eyes wide for cookies, what they would have when one of the main high-paying jobs out here, driving these trucks, was being taken over by AI.

Outside, the flame continued to burn and it would burn right through the night, but what was its real fuel—natural gas, or the future of these children, our children?

The next day Kel and I drove out to film these trucks. But everyone we followed and filmed was being driven by a man. I saw their hands waving at us. One even flashed his lights and beeped his horn.

Is Ai another lie aimed to fill us with fear, to make us easier to control?

Is AI failing to live up to its promise, or is it just a matter of time before all I’ll be filming is driver-less cabs?



I don't know, but what I do know is, whether AI is driving them or not, as we stayed there filming, the trucks kept coming. Kerching, kerching, kerching.

Therefore the true question is, who controls the till?

Michael.

Onslow 24/11/26