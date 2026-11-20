Every now and again a comedian comes along who lives up to the deep responsibility that many comedians aspire to, which is to make us laugh at ourselves. And seeing how, for the last six years, we have been a joke, perhaps it was inevitable that a genius comic would emerge. I believe that Lisa is that genius. She has the front, insight and comic timing of another genius, Barry Humphries, and she has already rocked the boat so hard that she has been mentioned on Rogan. (lol, turns out, this was not true)

To us, it’s a privilege to have her on now, for in the future—well, in a world that only cared about talent she would have been snapped up by someone, if she wanted that. But in our world, which hates being challenged… who knows?

Anyway, forget all that, lets just meet this incredible talent.

Six years on, we’re still here — and reaching between five and six million people a month. That number isn’t just interviews. It includes the rants, the posts, the conversations, and everything else that happens in this space.



https://cafelockedout.com/



In a purely commercial sense, the smart move would be to lock everything behind a paywall. Why do all this work and give it away for free?

Because we’re not a normal podcast. We’re closer to an online community — and a lot of people in this community are doing it really hard. Some of us are living in tents.

We simply can’t, in good conscience, cut those people off because they can’t afford a subscription.

So instead of going fully paid, we want to say this:

To everyone who already supports the work — thank you. You are the only reason we’re still able to keep going.

And if you regularly take something from what we put out, and you can comfortably afford to chip in, we’d be genuinely grateful if you did.

Your support doesn’t just keep the lights on. It keeps this space open for the people who need it most.

Thank you for being here.

Kelli and Michael

Cafe Locked Out

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/