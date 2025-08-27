Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
2

Who is Nicolas Hulscher? With Dr Paul Osterhuis

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Aug 27, 2025
1
2
Share

We have all seen him, this brave young Epidemiologist who is now a part of the McCullough Foundation.

But what got him to here, what drives this man who is well on his way to becoming a Folk Hero.

Join us in the Cafe as Dr Oosterhuis and I do a Bro-Romance interrogation of this hero.

Tonight at 8pm

The FreeBee

Doesn’t live in a Hive

Doesn’t follow a Queen

And to pollinate flowers they vibrate above them.

To support the work of Michael Gray Griffith and the Cafe Locked Out platform, click the link to our shop below - https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

To support the work of Michael Gray Griffith and the Cafe Locked Out platform, click the link to our shop below -

https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture