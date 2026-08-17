Who of us ordered Calamari in our blood?

Greg Harrison is in the cafe to talk about the calamari clots that embalmers are finding in people’s blood.

Recently, Wendy Daniel, a prominent Anti Vaxxer had one removed from her arm.

What are they?

Why is no one talking about this?

Doesn’t it sound like a pretty interesting subject of discussion?

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And while it makes good business sense to put up a pay wall, we will not do it because a lot of our followers are financially struggling. Therefore we will continue as we have been doing.

M