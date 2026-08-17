Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Who of us ordered Calamari in our blood?

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

Greg Harrison is in the cafe to talk about the calamari clots that embalmers are finding in people’s blood.

Recently, Wendy Daniel, a prominent Anti Vaxxer had one removed from her arm.

What are they?
Why is no one talking about this?
Doesn’t it sound like a pretty interesting subject of discussion?

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And while it makes good business sense to put up a pay wall, we will not do it because a lot of our followers are financially struggling. Therefore we will continue as we have been doing.

M

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