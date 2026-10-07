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A R's avatar
A R
Oct 7

Yes Michael, well expressed. State-sanctioned, and even society-sanctioned child abuse. A travesty! We all need to look the dark forces right in the eye and say "No!".

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Kevin Trye's avatar
Kevin Trye
Oct 7

The current generation is quite lost and unwell and 'the owners' want it that way... Still, people are waking up and rebelling, perhaps 20% although awareness and action are two different things. I note vax numbers are well down. But at what point will we see another Epic event?

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