All we know for certain is that we are alive, briefly.

We never know for how long, and we have only guesses and faith about where we are going, or where we have come from.

But in this precarious duration, we all have the option of undertaking a profound, though non-essential, mission: to discover who you are.

As you know, this journey is difficult.

First you have to try to locate the real you, under the entanglement of your parents’ hopes for who they hope you are going to grow up to be. And while you are trying to emerge from that, you can already sense this enormous world, which appears to bless some and discard the many, is indifferent to your presence.

Then, to make it even harder, as you are trying to ascertain who you are, society itself is trying to dress you in the outlooks, the clothes, and the other social norms our community has prepared for you, long before you were born.

But through the training-ground of pain, life will, if you learn the lessons well, strip you down to who you actually are, or rather, who you were sent here, or created to be.

And in this staggering discovery is another gift, the greatest of all. You could even risk stating that it is our own individual Holy Grail.

That gift is your ‘purpose.’

Is it to help others, to build, to support, to create, or even to burn? Perhaps a combination of them all.

Who knows what your purpose is? If not you, if you fail to find it, then no one will ever know.

Many never escape society’s norms. Dressing roughly like everyone else, having the same haircuts, following the same bands, can make you feel safe, but ultimately lonely, for the ghost of who you are will linger in those stubborn silences, that no one other than you knows they are haunting your soul. That spirit, hidden deep in you, which, arguably, is you. A real person many will never meet.

Yet for those who do make it, for those who find a way to navigate the obstacles and expectations and finally reach themselves, these liberated people now possess the power to truly change the world.

But now our generation is trying to convince this latest generation that perhaps they were born in the wrong body.

And while gender dysphoria, which is real and rare, might be this person’s journey, that journey is a difficult and perilous one to undertake and complete, and after surgery it leaves you no way back.

This is why the suicide rate among the fully transitioned is so high.

And this is why we should leave this generation alone.

They have enough problems without those amongst us, who are already lost, trying to convince children to become lost too, and lost down a path to which there is no return.

This is state-sanctioned child abuse.

At some point it will be seen for the great evil that it is.

Shame, since it is so visible, that people do not have the courage to see it now.

Michael Gray Griffith