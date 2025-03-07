We’re the last of the free human beings, Willow says down the phone from her isolated property somewhere in Tasmania. She and her husband never had kids, so now there’s no one left to leave the farm to. So, who will remember? Who will know?

Kelli producing The Cardi Girls, in Florence the Freedom Bus

Later, Kay Reid, one of the Cardi-Girls, calls to say she has a man who can make fuel out of plastic. This is all part of her goal to try and dream and discuss our way to an alternative society.

Kelli produces the Cardi-Girls podcast, a Café Locked Out show. She sits on our bed in the rear of Florence, where, lit by fairy lights, she monitors the comments and adds links or images as the presenters require them.

Nearly all our shows are produced in Flo. With our Starlink on the roof—our umbilical cord to you—and, if required, The Dog (our 10i Honda generator) purring away, we go live most nights, sharing the voices, mainly of those who do not like the direction humanity is being taken.

We’re traveling this journey in Florence, a 1987 Toyota Coaster that some old man converted into a home. It has nearly everything we need, except for a toilet, shower and laundry.

We have boxes full of hard drives, themselves full of interviews—an alternative history to MSN’s take on Covid.

Kelli, we’re not sure where?

We have four laptops: one in perfect working order, three on their way to a laptop nursing home.

And with these few things, we can produce Café Locked Out from anywhere. We have produced shows from the car parks of industrial sites in Port Macquarie, from the side of the Nullarbor Highway as road trains growled out of and back into the night, and from dog parks in the center of Sydney.

Now we are in Lismore. Cyclone Alfred is off the coast and closing in, and we are parked on the edge of a Coles car park. The council-planted trees are dancing in the wind like drugged youngsters at a duff-duff concert, and every so often a rough gust of wind rocks the bus as the machine-gun patter of rain refuses to relent.

Floods are coming. Again?

Why do we bother?

Kelli lost her work in the health industry because she wouldn’t take the jab. After exhausting her savings, she managed to get some shifts caring for an unvaccinated man who needed help and then spent her time watching podcasts—like mine—wondering if, since a General in the Australian Army once stated they might come ‘looking for the unvaccinated’, she might be taken to one of those camps they built. And from there, to where?

One day, I reached her town. I was on a tour, interviewing people, and she decided to come down to meet me.

Now she’s more than my partner. Now she is a highly active activist, and together we make up the on-the-road team of the platform Café Locked Out.

Now she’s learning video editing on her phone, setting up shows, and networking. Lots of networking.

But why does she do it? Why not just go back to work and act like so many people do—like nothing ever happened?

"Because I can’t trust the government. They’ve proven, beyond all measure, that I cannot trust them. I don’t want to live in the old world anymore. I don’t fit in there. So now I am an active part of the change."

~ Kelli Stevenson

None of us saw this coming. This road ran contrary to the one we were on—the one that led to my dreams of being a playwright. But astonishingly, despite the loss of dreams, friends, and tragically, family, we know we are on the right path. We don’t know where we are going, but regardless, we’re heading there.

But why do we do it? Why do these grandmothers demand to use cash? Why do fathers post memes about Covid truths that only get them censored? Why do people plant the Forest of the Fallen week after week?

It’s because we know we are at war. We know it’s a strange war, but their goal is to take your soul to a future that is not suitable for the human soul, and they believe they are doing this for you.

And you know this.

Many people do.

And they know you know it too, which is why they’re not hiding as much now—because they know the majority of you are broken. Why wouldn’t you be? The state still celebrates the fact that they forced you all to take it. That they medically raped the majority of the country, then patted them on the back and said, You’re a hero.

Unless you were injured by the juice. Then you were no longer a hero. Then you were a non-person. Invisible.

The Nullarbor

But all around the world, people are standing up and joining the march we are a part of.

I think of us all as soldiers in an Army of Light. And I am proud to be one of these bulbs.

And in this vast human army, there are loads of jobs that need doing. Ours—Café Locked Out—is documenting what we see and recording the stories of the people going through this too, in the never-ending search for truth.

And hopefully, the stories from our journey will be found by future generations, who will learn from them that not all Australians were compliant. There were those who resisted. People who found the courage to take the blows and keep moving forward. People who should already be known as heroes. People, just like you, who decided to try to change the world despite all the overwhelming odds.

Do you feel despondent? Do you feel like everything is a lie, that they’re after that last truth you’re clutching onto? Have you received the memo that your job now is to live in shame, wrapped in a polite silence—a coat they will let you wear to the grave?

Or—you can look inside and find the reason to why you are really here.

That discovery will switch on a bulb, and then once again this darkness will tremble, for it will know, that another soldier of hope has just joined the Army of Light.

Michael Interviewing Edna and John, South Australia

But apart from holding up this light, what can I do here?

Well, that depends on whether you think spending your precious time attempting to offer other people hope, constitutes to you, as a worthy life.

