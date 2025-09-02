Will our young leave our fading Golden Shores, in search of a future?

My name is Riley and I am an 18 year old Christian conservative University student studying a BA majoring in Modern History and minoring in politics. I have had a great interest in history ever since I could remember, but recently into politics.

I believe that having an interest in politics should be shared as it is crucial in our time. It has the power to provide us with a bright and inclusive future, or turn it into a George Orwell prediction. I personally believe that we are heading towards the abyss of 1984, and that we will be the last free generation.

The environment is being destroyed, our culture (including dating) and our free speech rights have seen transformative change for the worse over the past few years.I also believe at this point that the West is unlivable for a Gen Z man. I fear to even talk about this, but it is the truth, and I can’t lie, I do worry about my future socially and economically in a society that has as I see it ‘stabbed me and my Generation in the back’.

As I study history, I have seen how bad it can be to live in a dictatorial society such as the USSR or Fascist Italy, and all I want is for us to be the complete opposite of that.