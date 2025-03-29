When I woke, the realisation was waiting for me. Loose observations had been searching my consciousness for a file to fit them into; usually, they all end up in a bloated one called ‘clues’, but this time, it reached the dawn, homeless and clearer, thanks to the new sun.

It was Dr Malik, from the UK, telling a guest, with a veteran's smile, that these people have to wake up. WAKE UP. I’ve heard that for five years. I’ve seen it on placards, T-shirts, and memes, etc. But have you noticed that the other side, with all their put-downs and profanities, rarely lob that one back at us? If at all. Why not? It’s very insulting. It’s condescending, it’s divisive, and no matter how you say it, it always makes us sound superior and arrogant. It’s perfect for them; you’d think they’d love to use it against us. But they don’t?

The more refined amongst us use the term Cognitive Dissonance, even though a healthy proportion of us who use it probably don’t know what it means, other than it’s the empathetic way of calling someone a zombie. But they don’t use this one against us either. Both related terms go through to the keeper? And it was an answer to this that woke with me. The reason, potentially, is that it is us that have to wake up. And wake up to the fact that Cognitive Dissonance, just a few years ago, was a choice we were all faced with. The price of admission, to be seen by others as a good person in the new Covid Era.

Examples of Cognitive Dissonance #4:

• Social Pressure: Doing something because of social pressure, even if it doesn't align with your true beliefs or values.

That was the choice.

The pandemic of the unvaccinated was just our teacher scolding those who were yet to put in their homework, who were yet to risk suffering a noble sacrifice for the sake of the community.

These two are different.

The latter is for those who were, for many reasons, craving a degree of consequentiality to their suburban lives. It was all the motivation they required to ignore those who had been injured and take it anyway. It was also the motivation to suffer in silence, if you were injured.

“Well, I voluntarily signed up for this war; I guess I just got unlucky.”

In 2022, I interviewed a Priest in Perth who confessed to me, in the confessional, that over one hundred parishioners had confessed to him that they had vaccine injuries, but none would report them.

The reason?

They did not want to be seen as anti-vaxxers. If the pain got too bad, Long Covid was the way to retain the status they’d earned by taking the shot.

The other answer, homework, is more interesting. Is it possible that we have wasted valuable time trying to liberate our brothers and sisters with the wrong truth?





I have stated before that for years we laid siege to their castle of truth until we conquered it. We broke through the gate, we crawled over the battlements, but as we hoisted our flag, we noticed that the castle was empty, and had been empty for a while.





The truth about the vaccine meant nothing to them. Perhaps, it never did. And the key to this revelation lies in the motivation individuals had to take it.

We’ve all heard of the tribe theory. Society is not that old, so our DNA still thinks we live in tribes, and if the Chief says we are going left, then we are going left. And if you want to go right, well then you can do so on your own, or with a few others, and good luck with the bears, tigers, and worse, other tribes. Better to have a whinge and just follow the herd.

But what if that theory is wrong too?

What if we are dealing with the fundamentals of Nash’s Game Theory?

What Is Game Theory?

Game theory is the study of how and why individuals and entities (called players) make decisions about their situations. It is a theoretical framework for conceiving social scenarios among competing players. In some respects, game theory is the science of strategy, or at least of the optimal decision-making of independent and competing actors in a strategic setting.

Did you see it?

To make it easier, it was in the brackets. (Players).

Could this be the difference between us?

“All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players.” Did Shakespeare nail it?

All my life I have been aware that if I played the human game better than I was motivated to do, I could have worked my way up corporate ladders and the like.

I remember when I had a play on at The MTC, I went to a male rights protest and was told, by someone in the MTC, that if I didn’t leave the protest, then I would never perform there again.

And to be honest, inside the MTC, I found a load of very unhappy souls, trying to hold onto a good thing—lots of generous arts funding— .All they had to do was be seen to believe the propaganda they were expected to spout.

That was the rules of the game set by those who provided the money.

The Government.





This Woke Act, if they played it well, and hid any doubts they had deep within themselves, could see them work in theatres all over the world since the Woke had conquered theatre and the arts.

It was a game.

A game where, if you played it right, the rainbow sky could be your oyster.

The Covid shows were just another rule you had to obey in order to continue to play.

This was why, when they reopened the theatres after the lockdowns and stated that only vaccinated audiences could attend, instead of rebelling against this, the theatre and art world, and the music world, had no issue celebrating the decision.

It was apartheid, plain and simple, and everyone knew it. But lying, or better still, scoffing and saying it wasn’t, was the strategy to get in the door.

The strategy to hold onto your job.

The strategy to be in the running for more funding.

It was the strategy for climbing in front of those who didn’t comply.

What if, to many, life is not about integrity, but about status, and status is and always has been a game?

This is why we love those who do it well, like Kevin Spacey in House of Cards, and why we don’t really demand justice when he is cancelled, for whatever reason, for the reality is, he played a great hand, but then got too cocky, fucked up, and now there is a chance for another player to reach the sky.

Whereas we, the ones who refused and left society, unjabbed, or only partially jabbed, value something more than our position on any of society’s hierarchical maps.

Could that be liberty?

Freedom?

And herein lies the clue.

What if the majority of people were never asleep? I have often thought this.

What if, on the morning we were awoken by vaccine mandates, we were all offered a choice?

The Tribe is turning Left. We are taking with us all the jobs, committees, sports clubs, the lot. If you want to play or even just watch, you will have to take this jab, numerous times.

Whereas our side, all we had to offer the indecisive public was the game plan of writing freedom on a piece of core flute before joining us in the streets, where together we could get pepper sprayed.





Most of those I’ve interviewed, who said no, claim an inner voice told them to decline—a Spiritual Coach, perhaps— And we listened to this coach, while others evaluated the scales of circumstance:

My soul vs. my job, my house, my kids, my career, my ambitions, and chose to risk it.

That must have been very hard.

I have spoken to vaccinators who told me about how people, grown men, were in tears as they jabbed them, and most people looked up to them and said, “I don’t want this.” It was at that moment when they must have seen the old rules of life, informed consent and the like, had been trashed.

They weren’t just in a new game now, but a new world, where integrity meant compliance. Silence.

And this compliant silence is how films like the new flop, Snow White, are created. For no one in the construction phase dares question anything, for fear of slipping down or off the ladder they vaccinated themselves to climb.

Tragically, in Australia, theatre funding has dried up.

So all those who played along not only compromised their health by welcoming this dangerous shite into their veins, but they compromised their souls to do so.

Ironically, our theatre company just picked up two grants for two new plays.

Shakespeare was not completely correct when he wrote,

“All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players.”

Your soul is built to survive many seasons: seasons of full houses, seasons of no work, seasons of dark depressions where every light appears painted, and seasons of flight, where your wings unfurl and you reach heights that you didn’t know were possible.

And the quality of each Act comes down to one fundamental human freedom: “Choice.”

You are an actor on the stage of life through choice, but if you wish, you can be your own playwright, and the best plays—the ones people come back to see time and time again—are the stories that celebrate the soul’s greatest talent: its ability to find its greatest self, its brightest light, through redemption.

The road before us, our culture, has fallen dark. This is because the spark in many Australians has been doused by the feeling that they not only betrayed themselves, but something older and far deeper.

But that is not the truth.

If there is a God, then the glue he uses to connect us all is Love.

And the other, darker force, hate, is used to try to challenge and corrode this love.

But after all our endless wars, famines, and genocides, when children are born, and first begin to draw pictures people that we can comprehend, they draw houses, families, and hearts. They draw love.

We are not slaves unless we choose to be slaves, and new plays and new roles, in which you can rediscover your true light and shine, are accessed through finding the courage to make a new choice.

If there is no fact in the universe to learn other than this, then I hope one day that you realise that the freedom to be you—your greatest, unwarped gift—is still there within you.

I know you can feel it yearning to stretch its limbs and breathe; I guess all you have to do is reevaluate the stage you are on, and if there is nothing on the boards but endless bills and long hours in a job you don’t like, then perhaps instead of handing over more of your precious power and time, to them, as you continue to get fatter, you could wake up and join us.

For weirdly, most of us know that we are on the right path; we can feel it. It’s profound.

It gives us a great sense of purpose and drive.

Ironically though, we don’t know where we are going. Such is the exhilaration of being free.

Michael Gray Griffith

FREEDOM FOLK.

P.S. All my life, I have yearned for purpose. Now I have it. I believe our world is heading toward a place that is not conducive to the human soul, but can I change this alone? No.

What I do every day is try to create ripples. Most vanish, but some become little waves.

What I know is that the Victorian monoliths we call the Twelve Apostles are being eroded. Many have fallen, not toppled by a tsunami or an earthquake, but by lots of little waves wearing away at their base.

Waves that began their life far out at sea as a ripple.

I am, though it’s a choice I make every day, just a small part of this rising tide calling for change—waves that will continue to strive for freedom long after I’m gone.

And that, for me, is a privileged life.

~MGG