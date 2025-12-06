Yuval Harari believes that countries aren’t built on landscape, but on stories. Israel isn’t built on its rocks that are stained with fresh and dried blood, but on the reasons the men bled.

So think back.

Even though things were already changing, before Covid most of us still felt the foundation of our country had a Crocodile Dundee, woven with our ANZAC spirit, core.

We were brave, loveable larrikins who enjoyed the freedom we had to mock our politicians. They could lead us—like Howard did—but our form of grudging respect, was to take the piss.

Five years down the track that foundation has been downsized to a billboard located on a quiet country road. The supporting poles are rusted, and on the worn canvas you can just make out ‘Hoges’. He’s holding up a prawn and the weathered font reads, “Throw another shrimp on the barbie.” But below that, some random has graffitied, “and your neighbour under a bus.”

You see, this isn’t about whether you took the jab or not—this is about how you treated the mates who refused. Many weren’t even granted a hearing. Just labelled anti-vaxxers or conspiracy theorists and exiled.

Overnight, once requested by our leaders, an army of dobbers stood up and volunteered. And with every man that another man dobbed-in, we lost another chapter in the story of our masculine identity.

This was the moment many of us learned that in modern day Australia, mateship has shallow borders.

Such is the corrosive power of fear.

Which is why, five years later—despite all the turmoil and the exposed lies—one of the greatest losses we’ve had to endure, in silence, the loss so painful nobody wants to talk about it, they just want to move on though it never happened, is the loss of our country’s identity.

Australia, the one we loved, is now a myth. A myth we ourselves busted because we were scared of a flu, and trusting of tyrants.

Digital ID is here, And we all suspect that it is foundation block of cashless society and a social credit score systems. Yet there is no substantial fightback—just a few scattered groups, and few brave ranters, while the rest of our men wander around like lobotomised Hindu cows, on their way to, or coming back from the job they use to pay off bricked-up air.

Air that is now stale.

But all is not lost.

We know this because we, as Australian men, have been here before.

When the Japanese first invaded New Guinea, the ANZACs reportedly fled. The USA and our own government then went on to shame these men, and Australian men in general.

Yet when these same soldiers, these men went back into battle, they went in as warrior mates and not only won their pride back but left us a legendary story that we have long since woven into our identity: when an enemy returned, we would be these men and we would defend our country—or rather the story of our country— and our mates, to the death.

Instead of closing their churches, our priests would be on the front line, each a symbol of spiritual and human courage while offering solace to the fallen.

Instead of shoving over and pepper-spraying grand mothers, our police officers would be by our side, using their training to be exceptional warriors—living, breathing, inspiring heroes—showing our boys how Australian men were bred to remain men, even under fire.

And when our doctors bore witness to the staggering amount of Vaccine injuries, and the lack of Covid deaths, instead of still pushing the jabs, they would have stood up and called halt to the mandates, stating that we have a real problem here, and since our people are suffering we will not participate until the data has been thoroughly re-examined.

We could have trusted them.

Instead, our current story is full of chapters like, biker gangs kicking out non-compliant members, or fathers discarding sons, and sons discarding fathers. We now have an identity where our rock-and-rollers are in the Government’s propaganda machine, singing alongside many of our “great” male artists, who are already in the choir.

Now, few of our men stride down our streets with their heads held high,—except the politicians who are still smiling down at us, as they attempt to drive what this agenda is, forward.

In the wake of the sustained attack on our country’s masculinity, we have a shameful suicide rate amongst our men, and an era of young men who are too scared to ask a girl out.

And why shouldn’t they be timid?

They are the current sons of a defeated army—an army that never fired a shot, that just laid down its weapons and trusted, a knowingly corrupt Government to save them. A Government who told them to ostracise their non-compliant mates, and many did.

In Darwin in 2022 a young Fiery, who’d been sacked for non-compliance came to our camp. He didn’t want to be recorded; he just wanted to speak, to try and understand.

He told me that his now ex-depot had been a living museum. The names and photos of Fireys killed in the line of duty still lined the walls, and the lockers, along with every bloke who’d ever worked there… until now. Now the names and the photos, and any other proof that these non-compliant men had ever existed—men who’d, up to that moment, had risked their lives for society and to defend each other—had been completely erased, like they had never existed.

In Karratha, I met veterans of the Afghan wars who weren’t allowed to march on Anzac Day. Veterans who on that sacred day, were not bought a beer by another Australian male, for they knew the Government wouldn’t approve.

Silence will do nothing to fix this, and it certainly won’t heal you. It is also completely incapable of rebuilding our defences to make sure this never happens again.

Courage and free speech are the only paths to redemption—the only tools that can build us back.

And we need to do this, not just for ourselves, but for our sons, and for the grandsons we will never meet.

Because if we don’t, then who are we?

If we don’t, then are we really worthy of owning such a great prize, which is this country?

This country that is currently under attack.

What we need first is acknowledgement, forgiveness, and the iron determination to start the long, hard road back to re-forging the one weapon powerful enough to re-establish a communal identity worth fighting for—a weapon strong enough to defend this worthy country from all threats, foreign and domestic.

A beloved weapon we once called mateship.

And to do this we need to rigorously explore what happened. This is why the Government doesn’t want a royal commissions. They fear the reflection that mirror will find. Which is why we have to do it, via rigorous debates.

Where we conned by our own leaders?

And if we can establish a nation on a freshly renovated, and now incorruptible foundation of mateship, then we can all go to our graves knowing, despite our failings, we did, as an army of Australian Men, what the worn soul of our country desperately needs us to do.

Despite all that has happened the future is still what it has always been, a choice. Your choice is to either be a silent coward, or a worthy Australian Man.

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out

Goodbye Road



A Review



I wanted to tell you Michael how the journey of reading your book was for me.



Yes it certainly is a significant part of our Australian history during the covid era.



It is so much more than that.



As an avid follower of CLO since the Deplorables era and having listened to and watched many interviews and podcasts, I assumed there would be parts of the book that I might skim over .



How extraordinarily incorrect that assumption was!



My main reason for purchasing the book was really to help you guys out!



The other reason was for an historical record of this time.



Anyway reading it was a huge reminder to me of the power of the written word! Only a talented writer can evoke such emotion in a person that leads them to tears both of joy and heartbreak



Thank you Michael



Much love and peace to you both



Lisa Anderson



