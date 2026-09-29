After watching this video

I got so pissed off i thought what can i do to point out how ridiculous this is.

So i came up with the concept of WOKE WAR. Where we are Woke and the Russians are Russians.

Using Grok-imagine I created these.

The concept is currently funnier than most of my ideas, but i think it could have legs, so if you have any ideas you don’t mind sharing please post them in the comments or DM me.

THE CLO QUIX SHOW OPENING

Regards

Michael Gray Griffith