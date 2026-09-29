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Martin Filla's avatar
Martin Filla
Sep 29

This wonderfully shows how absurd today's world is, and it hits a few raw nerves. It's a bit like Monty Python in their hay day !

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1 reply by Michael Gray Griffith
Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
Sep 30

Very funny Michael! Very apt.

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